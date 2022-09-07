Read full article on original website
Related
Leukemia Fears For Queen, 96, As Top Doctor Claims ‘Bruised Hands’ Could Be Dire Sign Of Cancer
Mysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her Majesty’s hands have heightened doctors’ fears she is facing a deadly diagnosis, Radar has learned.Queen Elizabeth shocked viewers in a photo released by the palace on Tuesday showing her shaking her bruised and blue hands with Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.Eagle-eyed royal watchers took to social media to question the cause of what appears to be a worrying health condition for the ailing monarch.While the Queen’s press secretary has not commented on her bruised hands, top doctors have raised the alarm on the real reason for the monarch’s supposed health concerns.Twice during a span...
Is Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms Bad For Your Relationship?
Studies repeatedly demonstrate the importance of sleep, but so many couples across the world find that it’s next to impossible to catch enough Zzz’s with their significant other in the same bed. Maybe she snores like a train, maybe he tosses and turns all night, or maybe her...
Dogs ‘cry happy tears’ when owners come home, study finds
Dogs “cry happy tears” when owners return home, a new study has found.The study, published in the journal Current Biology, found that dogs shed tears in happy situations, but the researchers haven’t tested what happens when the dogs are faced with negative emotions.Lead author Professor Takefumi Kikusui was inspired to conduct the study when his poodle had puppies six years and he noticed the poodle had tears in her eyes after giving birth.“That gave me the idea that oxytocin might increase tears,” Kikusui explained, adding that while dogs’ eyes produce tears, they don’t fall in the same ways as humans.The...
How Tori Spelling Helps Her Kids Through Bullying & Back-To-School Anxiety
Tori Spelling has been vocal about her children's experience with bullying in school. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that both her daughter Stella, 14, and son Liam, 15, dealt with "not nice" people last year and suffered from panic attacks, anxiety, and headaches because of the hurtful situations. And since the 49-year-old actress — who is also mom to Hattie and Finn, both 10, and Beau, 5 — has struggled with migraines her entire adult life, she doesn't want her kids to have to do the same. To ease even the smallest bit of their pain, Spelling tells Scary Mommy she talks her kids through scenarios to reassure them that they can always come back to "the known," aka the comfort of home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a pet expert – the real reason your dog only shows affection to your partner, it’s not because they hate you
GETTING the cold shoulder is never fun – especially when the snub comes from your beloved pet. But experts said your dog isn't ignoring you because they hate you, so don't take the social slight personally. According to pet pros at The Dog Snobs, there are a number of...
PETS・
New Parkinson’s test developed thanks to woman who could smell the disease
Scientists have harnessed the power of a woman’s hyper-sensitive sense of smell to develop a test to determine whether people have Parkinson’s disease.The test has been years in the making after academics realised that Joy Milne could smell the condition.The 72-year-old from Perth, Scotland, has a rare condition which gives her a heightened sense of smell.She noticed that her late husband Les developed a different odour when he was 33 – some 12 years before he was diagnosed with the disease, which leads to parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.Mrs Milne, dubbed ‘the woman who can...
What Impact Does Lemon Juice Have On Your Kidney Health?
When you think of good health, you may not always think of your kidneys. But lemon juice may be something to add to your diet to give them a healthy boost.
12 steps to losing weight fast, according to the NHS
IF you've over indulged recently, then you might be feeling a little uncomfortable. While some people are happy in the skin they're in and are embracing their bodies, others might want to change their appearance. If you fall into the second category, then this might be in the form of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can’t We Build A Better Kind Of Family?
Sometimes, life’s most acute cuts aren’t the obvious ones. Last night, I drove down my street at dusk, watching the slow fall of the day, the way the sunset colors leached into navy, like melting sherbet. My next door neighbor, a semi-retired woman in her early sixties, was having a family party. Cars lined the street and packed into the small driveway that she’d just repaired that spring. Her kids and their spouses streamed in through the open front door with lidded Pyrex containers full of potato salad or berry trifles, or whatever they’d cooked. Grandkids were chasing the terrier outside, crossing into our lawn, then whipping back into my neighbor’s yard, squeezing their bodies into the crack in the gate. I smelled barbecue. I heard laughter. Watching the unfolding scene, I felt a shameful little ache inside of myself.
How To Talk To Kids Today About 9/11, At Any Age
Among the many tough topics parents have to discuss with their children these days, the September 11 attacks are uniquely challenging. It’s not easy to determine exactly when and how to broach the topic, especially if your kids are so young that they aren’t yet discussing it in school. Or if your kids are tweens or teens who feel so far removed from it that it seems to lack any real emotional resonance with them.
I Finally Learned I Have To Give My Kids Space To Make Memories Without Me
Last night my three kids were out on the front porch talking and laughing. Our two ducks were snoozing under the hydrangea bush, and my youngest went out to snap some pictures. When he yelled for his sister to come and see their beloved pets, his older brother joined in too.
Sleepovers Can Be Fun — But They Can Also Lead To Unexpected Trauma, Says Child Psychiatrist
Generally, when people think about sleepovers and slumber parties, it's a positive association. There's so much to love about these all-night get-togethers, right? Staying up way too late, eating all the junk food, laughing until your stomach hurts... it can be a blast. But if you're honest enough with yourself, you might have a few unsavory recollections from those same experiences, too. So, while some parents see sleepovers as a rite of passage for their kids and a chance for some kid-free time for themselves, Dr. Mitnaul — a child psychiatrist (and dad of six!) on TikTok — is talking about why he sees sleepovers as detrimental to his kids' normal growth and development.
studyfinds.org
Older adults have only 4 friends they can count on, survey shows
NEW YORK — Over the age of 55? Odds are you only have four friends you can count on. That’s the sobering finding from a poll of 2,000 Americans in this age group that sheds light on loneliness and social inactivity among older adults. In fact, the survey...
YOGA・
Fit Dog Parents Have Fit Dogs, Study Shows
Dog parents who exercise regularly are more likely to have fit dogs, too, according to a recent study conducted at the University of Guelph in Ontario. While it’s a no-brainer that dog parents tend to get more exercise than people without dogs, this new study shows that dogs with more active owners also get more exercise. […] The post Fit Dog Parents Have Fit Dogs, Study Shows appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
Should You Pay Your Kids To Do Chores? Experts Debate
It's time to talk chores. Whether your kids are still young or they've firmly entered tween and teen territory, there's no denying that giving your sweet angels a set of age-appropriate chores serves a bounty of benefits, not least of which is a slightly lighter load for you as a parent.
If You’re Wondering How Often You Should Pee In A Day, The Answer’s Probably “Not Enough”
Despite our best efforts, mom life often involves neglecting or delaying basic needs such as drinking enough fluids, which in turn means that precious toilet time is fleeting or can feel, at times, totally nonexistent. No shame or judgment — when you’re spending your days working, chasing kids around, trying to ensure your house is in order, and worrying about the other 99 items on your to-do list, sometimes the last thing you’re thinking about is a bathroom break. Amid the chaos, you might be wondering... exactly how often should you pee in a day? And that fleeting thought may grow even more persistent if you’ve noticed any recent changes to your health lately.
natureworldnews.com
Observing Old Dogs Helps Scientists Take a Look at What's Happening Inside the Brains of Aging Canines
Numerous domestic dogs contribute to a citizen science study aiming to better understand how memory and cognition change with age. Hana did well on her memory exam. The three-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel had to recall which of three identical boxes housed a reward after examining the contents of each one, a job she swiftly mastered after just a few tries.
psychologytoday.com
The Nurture of Passion as You Age
Successful aging depends on whether you belong to the “lifelong learner” or the "can't teach old dogs new tricks" school of thought on aging,. Vitality and longevity ask you to continually reinvent yourself, stay close to passion and purpose, and remember that you have a use-by date. People...
From The Confessional: Moms Can’t Win
Whether you work a full-time job outside the home (which, yes, may have become “inside the home” during Covid) — or you’re a full-time caregiver to your kid(s) — the truth is that parenting is just hard. Whichever choice you make, you’re probably gonna end up wiping a lot of tears... and butts. And each path has its own particular despairs and triumphs.
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
Scary Mommy
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0