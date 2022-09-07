Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dr. Alex Perez joining Huntingburg Clinic
Huntingburg — Alex Perez, D.O. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Perez is a family medicine provider and will begin seeing patients at Memorial Hospital’s Huntingburg Clinic in October. While attending Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for his...
14news.com
Hiring struggles could link to high utility bills in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some people living in Henderson are looking for an explanation as to why their utility bills are so high. The city says it could be connected to the challenge of hiring people in the wake of COVID-19. Some long-time residents in Henderson say they’re seeing utility bill amounts unlike any they’ve seen before. The city says a potential fix to the problem could be in the works, but it may take a bit of time.
beckershospitalreview.com
RWJBarnabas hospital now offering gender-affirming surgery
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, N.J.,recently performed its first gender affirmation surgery for a transgender woman, making it one of only two hospitals in the state to offer such procedures. The procedures are performed by plastic surgeon Jonathan Keith, MD, and urologist and robotic surgeon Nitin Patel,...
14news.com
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
Omicron-specific boosters at hand in Jasper
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to protect yourself against the ever spreading Omicron variant, you may want to head over to Dubois County. The county’s health department announced they received the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, which are said to offer better protection against Omicron. These shots are available to those who meet these […]
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
UPDATE: Authorities believe Apollo threat connected to Mount Vernon threat
Daviess County Officials say there is an active investigation by the Daviess County Public Schools Police (DCPS), local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York declares polio a state emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sept. 9 declared a state of emergency amid evidence that polio is spreading in communities around the state. The move unlocks federal resources to help the state respond and boost vaccination rates. Under the declaration, pharmacists, emergency medical personnel and midwives can now administer...
14news.com
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital pharmacy Medly lays off nearly half of staff; founder exits
Medly, a digital pharmacy that offers free, same-day delivery of medications, has reduced its workforce by almost half while its founder has exited the company. Medly let go of 110 of its 231 employees on Aug. 31 — 45 from its Brooklyn headquarters and 65 from its pharmacy department, according to a Sept. 2 filing with the New York State Department of Labor. The company labeled the reason for the decision as "economic."
More security at some Tri-State schools day after threats reported
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Students at three Tri-State high schools are back home a day after online threats lead to additional school security. It happened after an Arizona juvenile was charged for allegedly making the threat toward Mount Vernon Senior High School. Authorities say two other schools in western Kentucky were also on high alert. inside […]
104.1 WIKY
LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend
LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital unveils new brand identity
Bronxville, N.Y.-based NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital unveiled a new brand identity Sept. 6. NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has changed its name to NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester, according to a press release from the health system. The rebranding aims to provide clarity on the hospital's location, and to reflect the names of other hospitals across...
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
14news.com
School resource officer saves student choking on grape
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is praising one of their deputies for saving the life of a student. Deputy Matt Young is the School Resource Officer at Castle North Middle School. Officials say on Wednesday, an 8th grade student had a grape lodged in...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
Princeton, Indiana Teen Captures Possible Bear Sighting in Snapchat Video
Back in June of 2021, some residents of Warrick and Vanderburgh counties caught video footage of a black bear. Many people thought this was a hoax at first because we don't usually see bears around the Tri-State. Well, it was very real and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed it in a release.
14news.com
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
