Nemaha County, KS

Boil water advisory issued for the City of Seneca, Nemaha County

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Seneca public water supply system located in Nemaha County.

According to a press release issued by the County of Nemaha, the advisory takes effect on Sept. 7 and will remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination is resolved.

How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
