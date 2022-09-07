Boil water advisory issued for the City of Seneca, Nemaha County

The huge team from all of Landoll Corporation’s locations gathered together in Marysville on Thursday for a company-wide picnic, featuring a meal and live band. This was the first gathering of all shifts and all location for the company, which has 876 employees working at several locations. Landoll Corp. employs people from a wide region, including many from all across Washington County. The event culminated in the announcement of the company’s annual profit-sharing incentive bonus, which this year was 12.76%, which is equal to 6.64 weeks of pay. The bonus is an annual incentive for everyone on the team as a thank you from owner Don Landoll. This was on top of two company-wide pay increases in the last year. This is the 25th year of the profit-sharing bonus, which Landoll said helps with retention of Landoll team members. Longevity is a big deal in the company, which has 120 team members that have been with the company for over 20 years. The Landoll family name has also become synonymous with charity and goodwill over the years, and not just in Marysville. Some huge projects in Marysville have benefitted from the Landoll Philanthropy over the years, but his generosity has been seen beyond Marshall County’s borders as well, including in Washington County.

MARYSVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO