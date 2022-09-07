ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Woman arrested for stabbing ex in Cheektowaga Burger King parking lot

By Patrick Ryan
 2 days ago

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old woman is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an exchange of money on Harlem Road Monday.

The 21-year-old victim told Cheektowaga Police that he met his ex-girlfriend Jakyia Williams in the Burger King parking lot at the Thruway Plaza so she could pay him for the tires she allegedly slashed months ago, police said.

When he rolled down his window so Williams could hand him the money, she stabbed him in the chest, according to the CPD. Police said witnesses corroborated this story.

Painted Post man charged with choking, threatening with knife

The victim drove himself to Sisters of Charity Hospital’s St. Joseph’s Campus, was stitched up, and released, officials said.

Cheektowaga detectives tracked down Williams and found a 3 1/2” blade on her.

Williams was arraigned Tuesday morning on second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon charges.

She’s locked up without bail and will be back in court Friday at 9:30 a.m.

If convicted of the highest charge, Williams could spend a maximum of 25 years in prison.

