The Placitas Garden Tour is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11
The garden tour is set for Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Each garden has a dedicated artist who will be working there throughout the day. Each garden will have Sandoval Extension Master Gardener volunteers available to answer your plant and garden questions. Certified Arborist/ SEMG Tom Neiman will answer questions...
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider
There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Head to the New Mexico State Fair, see a social-justice art show, eat up the annual Pie Town Festival, hear jazz legends in Taos, and celebrate the Las Cruces landscape. 1 Eat all the funnel cake. The first weekend of the New Mexico State Fair is upon us with indulgent...
Cannabis exhibit opens at the NM State Fair
Carlos Castro fixes lights on the Sizzler ride in preparation for the New Mexico State Fair at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The New Mexico State Fair runs from Sept. 8 through 18. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Let’s be perfectly clear on this: You can...
‘Star Wars’ Night at Isotopes Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The force shall be with you at this next game. Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting a ‘Star Wars’ night that will feature a special jersey worn by players and lots of fun at the game. The game will be on September 10 at 6:35 P.M. Fireworks will also be shown if the […]
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday
"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
Flags memorialize 9.11.2001 slide show and audio
Volunteers early Friday placed flags at Vista Verde Memorial Park in a memorial to those who died during the 9.11.2001 attacks by terrorists on New York City and the Pentagon. Phil Baca, Coast Guard veteran, was among those volunteers (see photo).
Four beagles rescued from testing facility find ‘fur’ever homes in Santa Fe
They are among thousands rescued by the Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) from testing facilities around the country.
Blind Drunk: Every Door Is The Right Door
Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
Hey, let’s roast New Mexico!
Well, I debuted the opponent roast last week and then we were subsequently roasted on the field by Oregon State. Hey, one good turn is worth another, right?. University of New Mexico is in Albuquerque, New Mexico—a town whose only claim to fame is being the place that Bugs Bunny always took a wrong turn. Oh, and I suppose for a couple of years gawkers would come from far and wide to view Bob Davie’s enormous forehead.
FIVE THINGS: 9.11.2001 memorial, dogs and water, and MEGA gun show
Memorial for heroes and victims of the attack on 9.11.2001 in NY. The event is a day of swimming exclusively for dogs, and is the final activity held at the pool before closing for the season. All dogs must be current on vaccinations, have a copy of the vaccination records, accompanied by an adult, and have a collar and leash to and from the pool. All dog owners and spectators may go ankle deep in the water only (no swimming).
Try These Albuquerque Wineries
Create a wine getaway with these don't-miss New Mexico Wineries near Albuquerque. Tucked away in the tree-lined village of Corrales, Milagro Vineyards is like a secret garden. I’m greeted warmly by a rescue Boston terrier, owners Rick and Mitzi Hobson, and music playing softly over outdoor speakers. Founded in 1985, the boutique winery near the Río Grande produces dry, Old World–style wines. “Everything is done here—from raising the grapes to making the wine and bottling it,” says Rick. Try this: With aromas of raspberry and white pepper, Milagro’s zinfandel is crisp enough that you can drink several glasses.
10 films you might not know were filmed in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sure, we all know about Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul but Albuquerque, as well as the entire state of New Mexico, has been home to countless film projects. Some of which might not come immediately to mind. Not only has New Mexico been the backdrop for parts of […]
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
Blind Drunk: Paying The Tab
Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
Albuquerque Coin Club: What is your coin worth?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ever wondered ‘what is your coin worth’? If you have an old box full of items, it might be time to search for some coins. The Albuquerque Coin Club has over 180 members that work to educate and inform the public on the topic of coins. The club will be at the New […]
“The noise is just unbearable”: Corrales residents want Albuquerque bar to quiet down
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A usually quiet neighborhood in Bernalillo County isn’t so quiet on Friday and Saturday nights. “Some nights you can hear the music plain as day and the announcer that’s happening there, like, it sounds like a DJ,” said Jennifer Kruse, who lives nearby. Those who live in Corrales’s Sky View Acres neighborhood […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
Enjoy Old World Charm at Casa Rondeña
ENTERING THROUGH THE hand-built arches of Casa Rondeña Winery on a sunny, spur-of-the-moment afternoon, my friend and I look at each other and ask, “How have we never been here before?”. We know we’re in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, a village nestled inside of the state’s largest city,...
