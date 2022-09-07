Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Koontz Lake Accident
A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in an accident in the 7200 North block of State Road 23 in Koontz Lake Thursday night. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 33-year-old Brittany Blackburn of Walkerton was driving northbound on State Road 23 just before 7:45 p.m. CT when an oncoming vehicle’s high beams reportedly obstructed her view of the roadway. Police say it was at that time 34-year-old Brandon James Bennett of Oak, Ohio was struck from behind with the front passenger side of the car while he was walking northbound on State Road 23 along the fog line. The impact knocked Bennett into the ditch on the east side of the roadway.
wbiw.com
Huntington man arrested on numerous charges after a vehicle pursuit
GRANT CO. – Thursday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, of Huntington. He was incarcerated in Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County for failure to appear on a theft charge.
WNDU
Central Indiana woman dies in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a central Indiana woman is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just after 8:35 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West.
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
95.3 MNC
Woman dead after crash on State Road 14
A Mooreland woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash. It happened Wednesday, September 7, at 8:37 a.m., when Fulton County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West. Officials say that the woman, 81-year-old Madonna Mawk, was...
Person dies in crash between car, semi in Fulton County
A person died in a crash between a car and a semi-truck early Wednesday in rural Fulton County, an official says.
Man arrested on DUI charges following deadly Labor Day weekend crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood […]
Woman accused of stalking Katie Gearlds arrested Thursday
The woman previously charged with stalking and intimidating Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds was arrested in her home Thursday. Lindsey Baker, 40, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violating her work release by Tippecanoe County Community Corrections surveillance officers, according to daily jail logs. TCCC Executive Director Jason Huber said officers found her drinking alcohol in her home while conducting a routine surveillance check. They arrested her and took her to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
At least two people taken by CareFlight to hospital after crash in Darke County
ANSONIA — At least two people were taken by CareFlight to the hospital after an accident early Thursday morning in Darke County, according to a media release. >>Overturned semi crash on NB I-75 at SR-4 sends at least 1 person to hospital. The crash was reported in the area...
wbiw.com
ISP detective and Shelby County prosecutors receive Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award
INDIANAPOLIS – On Wednesday, an Indiana State Police Detective and two members of the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office were recognized by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter with the Department’s Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award for their work on several cold cases dating back to the early to mid-1980s, which ultimately led to an arrest in August of 2020 and a conviction this past March resulting in a 650-year prison sentence.
shelbycountypost.com
Funeral services announced for Shelby County Deputy Jay Griffith
Funeral services have been announced for Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. Griffith, 37, died Wednesday from injuries in a single vehicle motorcycle accident on I-74 near the State Road 9 exit. Griffith was off-duty on a recreational ride when the accident occurred. A memorial service will be...
Shelby Co. deputy dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County
An off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's deputy died after he crashed a motorcycle and became pinned underneath it early Wednesday on I-74 in Shelby County.
wbiw.com
The motorcyclist killed in an accident this morning was a Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputy
SHELBY CO. – A motorcyclist was killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9. His name has now been released. He was identified as 37-year-old Jay Griffith Jr., of Shelbyville. Griffith was a Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputy. “It is with great...
Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect
Kokomo police said the suspect burglarized Doc's Pool and Spas over Labor Day weekend.
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
wbiw.com
Seymour police make arrest in connection to stolen trailer investigation
SEYMOUR – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information about a possible stolen trailer in the Seymour area. Patrol officers located the trailer and initiated a traffic stop in the 600 block of E. Tipton St, where they learned that the driver of the truck pulling the trailer had a suspended driver’s license. As patrol officers investigated further, they learned that the trailer had been stolen out of Kokomo, Indiana. Patrol officers also learned that a 2018 Caterpillar skid steer that was on the stolen trailer, had also been reported stolen out of Kokomo.
Accused killer of Elwood cop requests trial be held outside Madison County
An attorney for the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer in July has requested that his trial be held outside Madison County due in part to potential jury bias and hostility.
wibqam.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
