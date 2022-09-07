Read full article on original website
Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes
A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
Results from a new online survey of K-12 teachers in Texas, released on Thursday, shows most “seriously considered” leaving the profession this year, a 19% increase from two years ago. For its third annual survey on teacher satisfaction, the Charles Butt Foundation last spring sent an online questionnaire...
Texas exists on an energy island. In the 1970s, one company tried to force a change.
Ski masks. The cover of night. The smuggling of resources across borders. These are some of the ingredients that go into the myth of an event memorialized as the “Midnight Connection.”. On May 4, 1976, a power company based in Texas sent electricity from a substation in Vernon, Texas,...
Why you won’t see a Kansas-style abortion referendum in Texas
After Kansas voters rejected a proposed amendment that would have cleared the way for abortion restrictions in the state, abortion rights advocates wondered if it might be possible to adapt the popular vote approach and replicate the result in other red states. But advocates for abortion rights in Texas are...
Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought
When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
Texas program aims to prevent suicide and address mental health among police officers
Speaking at the UNT Dallas campus, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the program signifies one of the most important cultural shifts he's seen in his 31 years of service as a police officer. Garcia said when he started out as an officer, talking about mental health issues was taboo.
In El Paso, Abbott says border inspections that snarled trade weren’t about finding contraband
During a roundtable discussion with border business leaders in El Paso Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott defended a costly bridge slowdown he implemented earlier this year and said the wait times they created were “minuscule.”. Abbott also said that the operation was never about finding illegal drugs or migrants but...
‘Trying to think outside the box’: Maxed-out animal shelters in Texas look to leaders, community
Since the pandemic started, animal shelters around the country have struggled with capacity, finding foster homes, a veterinarian shortage and getting animals adopted in a timely manner. As kennel space has filled up, shelters around the state of Texas have turned to awareness campaigns, adoption events and temporarily waived rehoming...
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ
It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
