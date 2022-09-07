ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
Why you won’t see a Kansas-style abortion referendum in Texas

After Kansas voters rejected a proposed amendment that would have cleared the way for abortion restrictions in the state, abortion rights advocates wondered if it might be possible to adapt the popular vote approach and replicate the result in other red states. But advocates for abortion rights in Texas are...
Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought

When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
