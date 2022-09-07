Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Will Cost You As Much As the iPhone 13
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 or $899, depending on which model you get, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event. The cost...
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
CNET
iPhone 14 Max: Big-Screen iPhones Could Get More Affordable
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. In order to get the biggest iPhones, you've traditionally had to pay the most money. With its 6.7-inch screen, the iPhone 13 Pro Max stands as one of the largest iPhones yet, and it also has the highest current price tag -- $1,100.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: For People Who Just Want a Chonker Phone Without the Price Tag
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event, when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579).
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
CNET
Apple's New Colors for iPhone 14: How 'Deep' Does the Purple Get?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. At its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the colors for its new iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will be available in five different shades, including a new pastel blue.
CNET
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Official: What You Need to Know
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has announced its new iPhone 14 series, revealing the next version of its megapopular line of smartphones on Wednesday at its "Far Out" launch event. The iPhone 14...
CNET
How the iPhone 14 Pro Turns Blank Screen Space Into Something Actually Useful
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've never been a fan of Apple's notch (the space that houses your camera lens and speaker at the top of your screen), then you may be excited about the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models have a smaller cutout that makes the space a little more useful.
CNET
Apple Adds New A16 Processor to iPhone 14 Pro Series Only
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled the A16 Bionic -- its highest performing smartphone processor yet -- with 16 billion transistors. Unlike with previous processors, the A16 will only be available...
CNET
Google Fi Gives iPhone Subscribers a Boost When Traveling
Google announced updates to its Google Fi, Google's mobile phone service, on Thursday that should make international travel easier for service subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi is bringing Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area -- like in another country -- you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signal. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said it will use whichever has the stronger signal.
CNET
New iOS 16 Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks. Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. For many of us, we'll never have to worry about being targeted in a state-sponsored cyberattack. However, that's not stopping Apple from releasing new features that can protect your iPhone (and other Apple devices) and the information stored on it.
WhatsApp is testing weird new feature that will change your group chats forever
WHATSAPP is working on a major change to your group chats. An early version of an upcoming update has revealed that the Meta-owned chat app is testing a way to manage multiple groups at once. The brand new feature called Communities has been in development for months and will be...
Tesla gave us tech on wheels, so how come it forgot to include the service centres? | John Naughton
Elon Musk was scorned when he set up Tesla, but his tech approach to electric vehicles has triumphed. However, when it comes to aftercare, the model’s not so great
CARS・
How to block numbers on iPhone the right way
If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Hands-On: Apple Made Some Major Upgrades
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled its brand new iPhones at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, but reserved its biggest changes for its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The new standout feature: The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max each lack a notch. In its place is a small pill-shaped screen cutout that houses a revamped TrueDepth camera unit for Face ID, selfies and video calls.
CNET
Bye, Bye iPhone 14 SIM Cards: Apple Fully Embraces eSIM
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14? It's not going to be as simple as taking your SIM card out of your current phone and plopping it in. Apple announced at Wednesday's "Far Out" event that the company is fully embracing virtual embedded SIM cards -- aka eSIMs -- as the default, a change it has been gradually moving toward for years. That means there will not be a physical SIM card tray on US models.
CNET
Apple Store Down Ahead of Today's iPhone 14 Reveal
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's fall product launch event is almost here, and the first sign is that the Apple Store's website is down. When the store comes back online, the company is...
9to5Mac
Police secretly use smartphone location data culled from Waze, Starbucks, and other popular apps
We argued only this week that the sale of smartphone location data is out of control, and a new report today provides a perfect illustration. It found that location data was pulled from a number of popular smartphone apps for use by US police, without the knowledge of app users – or even the companies who created the apps.
CNET
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
