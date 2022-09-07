Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Why did Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares retreat after spiking 26%?
Nuix shares surged on buyout rumours, but fell back after the company said none were forthcoming. Nuix (NXL) shares surged more than 25% in the morning of September 9. However, the stock retreated in the afternoon, with its gains coming down to about 15%. The sharp fluctuation in NXL stock stemmed from buyout rumours.
tipranks.com
What’s Behind RH Stock’s (NYSE:RH) Volatile Performance Today?
RH slipped a bit in pre-market trading but surged on a rally going into the trading day. There are some possibilities for future wins ahead, but a slumping economy and front-loaded sales limit the potential gains. RH (NYSE: RH), the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, saw...
tipranks.com
Here’s What TipRanks Data Tells Us About Last Week’s Losers
Amid the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, there are a few stocks that take a beating along with the overall negative sentiment for a sector. Let us look at which stocks could be attractive despite the lows hit in the week ending September 2. We are nearing the end of the September...
tipranks.com
How Supply-Chain Bottlenecks Impact E-Commerce Stocks
Global supply-chain bottlenecks persist in a post-COVID-19 world. Shipping companies, especially container ship ones, retain pricing leverage despite time charter equivalent (TCE) rates easing. As a result, e-commerce companies are likely to face compressed margins, moving forward. The growth of e-commerce over the past two decades has been enormous. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) a Good Stock to Buy Now?
With the growing need for alternative sources of energy, like solar and wind, the prospects of renewable energy stocks appear to be bright. Enphase Energy, which has expertise in providing energy solutions in the solar photovoltaic industry, seems a beneficiary in this scenario. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of...
tipranks.com
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM): Here’s Why the Stock Still Got the Sheen
Salesforce’s impressive inorganic growth efforts, solid track record of earnings beats, robust balance sheet, and expanding portfolio offerings should instill optimism among investors. Cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been witnessing a rough patch in 2022. Macroeconomic headwinds, unfavorable currency movements, and overall market pessimism have weighed on the...
tipranks.com
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices
A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year.
tipranks.com
Got a Buy List Ready? Analysts Think These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Should Be On It
The truth will set you free? Perhaps – or perhaps it will disillusion you. In late August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a hawkish update at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell was brutally honest on the subject of inflation, more so than anyone had thought he would be beforehand. Powell said, simply, that neither inflation nor higher interest rates are going away any time soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Does DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Still Interest Its Stakeholders?
DocuSign is dealing with decelerating top-line growth rates and high costs and expenses in the post-pandemic period. These headwinds seem to have shaken stakeholders’ confidence in the stock. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is the leading provider of electronic signature products globally. In addition to e-signature, the software company helps organizations...
tipranks.com
Could Ocado stock deliver over the long term?
Online grocery retailer and technology provider Ocado Group has seen share prices plunge. But could they bounce back?. Ocado Group (GB:OCDO) is, like many companies in the UK, battling against cost inflation and decline in consumer spending – but could it be a good buy over the long term?
tipranks.com
Exxon (XOM), AbbVie (ABBV): Befriend These 2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks
In comparison to high-yield dividend funds, dividend aristocrats can provide capital appreciation opportunities for the portfolio. At the same time, they can provide a stable income source amid market turmoil. With their glorious records of raising annual dividends, Exxon and AbbVie are popular dividend aristocrats. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and AbbVie...
tipranks.com
Zscaler Stock (NASDAQ:ZS) Soars after Solid Q4-2022 Earnings Results
Zscaler stock took off after the company released its Q4-2022 and full-year results. This was likely due to a combination of earnings and revenue beats as well as solid guidance. After market close today, cloud-based security solutions provider Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results. Both...
tipranks.com
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Soars on Q2 Beat; CEO Acquires More Shares
Shares of work management platform Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) are up in today’s pre-market session on the back of a robust second quarter showing. Revenue rose 50.77% year-over-year to $134.9 million, beating estimates by ~$7.6 million. Net loss per share at $0.34 came in narrower than the Street’s expectations by $0.05. The number of customers with a spend of $100,000 or above increased by 105% during this period.
tipranks.com
Can Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) be the Next Shopify?
Global-e Online might not be the first company you think of in the e-commerce market. Yet, it has powerful growth potential as Global-e Online has caught the eye of a famous fund manager and snagged a deal with a well-known entertainment giant. This is on top of the company’s long-time partnership with Shopify.
tipranks.com
American Outdoor (NASDAQ: AOUT) Stock Tanks As Q1 Results Disappoint
Shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) tanked 7.7% in after-hours trading on Thursday as the provider of outdoor products and accessories delivered disappointing fiscal Q1 results. American Outdoor’s revenues dropped 28.1% year-over-year to $43.7 million in Q1, missing Street estimates of $1.4 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01...
tipranks.com
Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Posts Disappointing Q3 Results
Enghouse Systems failed to deliver impressive third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. Unfavorable currency movements and sluggish IMG business performance weighed on the company’s top line in the quarter. Canadian software and services company Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) recently reported disappointing third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. The company reported a...
tipranks.com
Should Investors Buy LOW Stock (NYSE:LOW) at Current Levels?
Lowe’s remains a solid pick for dividend-growth investors who seek exposure to quality companies. Still, the company’s results may peak this year as multiple macroeconomic concerns loom. For this reason, Lowe’s seemingly humble valuation should be taken with a grain of salt. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has started...
tipranks.com
Amazon Vs. Alibaba: Which E-Commerce Stock is the Best Investment?
When it comes to picking e-commerce stocks, there are plenty to choose from. Two of the e-commerce giants are BABA and AMZN. While both have high implied upside potential based on analyst price targets, one has significantly more upside potential than the other. E-commerce giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba...
tipranks.com
American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) Stock Tanks As Q2 Earnings Disappoint
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) tanked 15.2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the specialty retailer’s Q2 earnings fell short of Street expectations. The company reported revenues of $1.2 billion in Q2, flat year-over-year but in line with analysts’ expectations. The retailer’s adjusted earnings came in at $0.04...
tipranks.com
Here are 2 Mining Stocks That the Market Got Wrong
Many investors look to mining stocks for exposure to commodities during an economic downturn, but some commodities look more attractive than others. Interestingly, Wall Street has boosted Cameco shares while selling off MP Materials, but here’s why the market has it all wrong on these two miners. With the...
Comments / 0