Read full article on original website
Rico Porter
2d ago
adults cause more crimes then kids, bring back after school programs, big brothers and big sisters programs kids don't have anything to do constructively
Reply
2
Related
NC House candidate faces gun charges; lawyer says she has ‘right to bear arms’
According to the police incident report, an officer was called to Ian Drive on the night of Nov. 7, 2021, for someone discharging a firearm.
abc45.com
Fraudulent Caller Alert in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple residents in Alamance County have reported calls from individuals claiming to be Alamance County Sheriffs, regarding missed court dates. The false deputies are then informing the victim they must pay money in order to avoid arrest. The real Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants to...
It's a SCAM | Person poses as an Alamance County deputy to collect money for missed court dates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people fell victim to a phone scam in Alamance County, according to deputies. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they are getting reports from residents about someone posing as a deputy and calling them about missed court dates. The caller, who claimed to be...
Curfew for teens to curb violent crime rates proposed in North Carolina city
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Violent crimes amongst juveniles are on the rise in the Piedmont Triad area which is causing officials to look into proposing curfews to city council members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative turns himself in on federal embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, entered a not guilty plea in court and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. He served as executive director […]
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children. One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat. Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday […]
'More precise policing' | Greensboro Police talk new license plate-reading cameras
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department said license plate-reading cameras installed throughout the city are helping them solve crimes more efficiently, and now the department is adding more of the devices to city streets. GPD finished installing 10 of the license plate-reading cameras, made by Flock Safety, at...
Man charged with felony witness intimidation, stalking in Randolph County: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly violating orders of the court, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 23, the RCSO got a report about the communication of threats to a victim. The victim told investigators that Kevin Shawn Southern, 45, had threatened them in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forsyth County officials seize largest amount of fentanyl in county history
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in Forsyth County history during an ongoing investigation, according to a FCDTF news release. Overall, 22 pounds of fentanyl valued at $2,665,000 were seized. In Sept. 2021, detectives with the FCDTF learned Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of Winston-Salem, […]
wfmynews2.com
Reidsville community in shock. Teen arrested in 10-year-old cousins’ death
Reidsville police believe a 14-year-old shot and killed his 10-year-old cousin. The child went to school at South End Elementary.
Winston-Salem man arrested in connection to shooting on Ivy Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting on Ivy Avenue in July, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Just after midnight on July 28, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were […]
triad-city-beat.com
Forsyth County’s push to de-stigmatize substance use with drug checks and free Naloxone
Featured photo: The Naloxone machine in the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. (photo by Jerry Cooper) From afar, it looks like a regular vending machine — black, bulky with a front glass plane. This rectangular box that takes up space in the Forsyth County Detention Center is at first glance unassuming. Upon closer inspection however, passersby will notice that the identical white boxes that line the inside are not sugary and salty snacks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Six juveniles arrested in Burlington after resisting arrest and hitting police car
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are investigating an incident that happened Wednesday involving a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a police car being hit and juveniles arrested. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers responded at 12:00 p.m. to the Mobil gas station located at 1382 S. Church St....
Salisbury man arrested after leading deputies on a chase, sheriff’s office says
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An attempted traffic stop of a fugitive in Rowan County sparked a chase through Salisbury that ended with a man in custody on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies with Rowan County said they were surveilling 28-year-old Jefaris Mikel Bennett, of Salisbury, for alleged...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem Cook Out robbed at drive-thru window
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway around 1:39 a.m. Officers discovered that someone approached the drive-thru window showing their gun and demanding money. They were given the money and left the scene. There are no reported injuries. Anyone with...
1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a 19-year-old at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
10-year-old girl dead, teen charged after shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Reidsville. According to Reidsville police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a home on Circle Drive about a shooting. They found a 10-year-old girl on the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later […]
18-year-old arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old on Baker Dr in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. According to Greensboro Police Department Daniel Yarborough, 18, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a teenager was shot on Aug. 19. The 14-year-old victim died in the hospital several days later. Police said that they responded to the […]
Greensboro issues warning about traffic ticket phishing scam
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro DOT is warning citizens about a scam involving traffic tickets. According to the Department of Transportation, a phishing scam may be going around. A resident reported that they got an email about a traffic citation recorded by a traffic camera in Greensboro. Below is a copy of a scam […]
Comments / 5