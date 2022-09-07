ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Comments / 5

Rico Porter
2d ago

adults cause more crimes then kids, bring back after school programs, big brothers and big sisters programs kids don't have anything to do constructively

Reply
2
Related
abc45.com

Fraudulent Caller Alert in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple residents in Alamance County have reported calls from individuals claiming to be Alamance County Sheriffs, regarding missed court dates. The false deputies are then informing the victim they must pay money in order to avoid arrest. The real Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants to...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative turns himself in on federal embezzlement charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, entered a not guilty plea in court and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. He served as executive director […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children. One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat. Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Crime Rate#Crackdown
triad-city-beat.com

Forsyth County’s push to de-stigmatize substance use with drug checks and free Naloxone

Featured photo: The Naloxone machine in the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. (photo by Jerry Cooper) From afar, it looks like a regular vending machine — black, bulky with a front glass plane. This rectangular box that takes up space in the Forsyth County Detention Center is at first glance unassuming. Upon closer inspection however, passersby will notice that the identical white boxes that line the inside are not sugary and salty snacks.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem Cook Out robbed at drive-thru window

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway around 1:39 a.m. Officers discovered that someone approached the drive-thru window showing their gun and demanding money. They were given the money and left the scene. There are no reported injuries. Anyone with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro issues warning about traffic ticket phishing scam

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro DOT is warning citizens about a scam involving traffic tickets. According to the Department of Transportation, a phishing scam may be going around. A resident reported that they got an email about a traffic citation recorded by a traffic camera in Greensboro. Below is a copy of a scam […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy