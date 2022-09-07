Read full article on original website
‘Teen Mom’ star Cheyenne Floyd reveals she was shot at 13 times in car with kids
Cheyenne Floyd revealed she was shot at 13 times while driving with her children. The reality star said during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premiere Tuesday that she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were “riding around” with her daughter, Ryder, 5, and the couple’s son, Ace, 1, when she noticed a “green beam” on Davis’ face. The pair subsequently saw a man holding a gun, someone they “both knew,” according to Davis, who explained, “He’s been here at Chy’s house. There are pictures with him.” Davis, 31, recalled, “All of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times,...
Jenelle Evans Returns To ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise In ‘Next Chapter’: Watch 1st Trailer
Jenelle Evans is back in the Teen Mom franchise after being fired from the show in the spring of 2019. On Sept. 6, MTV’s new show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, featuring castmates from Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, will premiere. The first trailer, released on Aug. 12, reveals that Jenelle is also set to make a guest appearance.
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Mystery of driver POISONED by napkin left in car door handle who suffered terrifying symptoms from ‘unknown substance’
A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after being poisoned by a napkin that was mysteriously left wedged in her car door. Erin Mims recalled thinking that her husband was playing a joke on her when she saw the tissue - but touching it resulted in a six-hour trip to the emergency room.
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested
Witnesses flagged down officers, but by the time they arrived, 27-year-old Karina Castro was already dead.
Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
Don’t Be Tardy might be over, but that will never stop the Zolciak-Biermann household from making headlines. Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunk driving. The 20-year-old was taken into custody in the wee hours of the night and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic […] The post Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI appeared first on Reality Tea.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
Was A Mom's Death A Tragic Gym Accident —Or Did Her Celebrity Lookalike Husband Take Her Life?
When Lisa Pattison, a 36-year-old Indiana mom, was found lying on a weight bench with her throat crushed under a heavy barbell weight, it looked like a tragic accident. But investigators would soon turn their attention to her husband, Scott, a one-time Jean-Claude Van Damme lookalike-turned-roofing contractor with a secret of his own.
‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead At 24 With ‘Traumatic Injuries’
Ashley Tropez, who was featured on the A&E show Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. She was 24. According to a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on August 26. “Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” reads the report. An investigation was launched after they discovered the body and authorities identified a 24-year-old suspect who is now in custody. The release states that they believe Tropez and the suspect knew each other and “may...
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz watched his adoptive father die from a heart attack when he was five, death sentence trial hears
Mass shooter Nikolas Cruz watched his adopted father die from a heart attack before his sixth birthday – and soon after started exhibiting ‘violent and troubled’ behavior. A court heard that Cruz, who shot dead 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland high school in...
Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
Report: Tyrese requests custody of his daughter in divorce battle with estranged wife
Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, were in court Monday for their divorce case, and the Baby Boy star reportedly is requesting legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya. The singer/actor is also asking that Samantha's request for monthly spousal support be denied and that a prenuptial agreement...
Daughter Upset After Finding Out Her Mom Secretly Returned the School Clothes Her Boyfriend Bought Her
Mom says she needed the money. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Times are hard for many people these days. Jobs aren't paying a livable wage, rent and mortgages are rising, and inflation is at an all-time high.
Jenelle Evans: Photo of Kaiser Prompts Negligent Parenting Concerns
Back in 2019, Jenelle Evans and David Eason lost custody of all three of the children who were living with them at the time. They each one have one additional child of whom they had already lost custody. After a lengthy court battle, three of the couple’s five kids were...
California Mom Pleading Guilty To Killing Seven-Year-Old Autistic Son Outside Las Vegas
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, charged with strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death outside Las Vegas last year, has agreed to plead guilty in his death and serve 28 years in prison. A California mom accused of strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death and leaving his naked body on a...
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
Amidst the success stories that have played out on 90 Day Fiancé, one couple's recent drama became problematic enough to cause a potentially permanent split.
