Public Safety

Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Cheyenne Floyd reveals she was shot at 13 times in car with kids

Cheyenne Floyd revealed she was shot at 13 times while driving with her children. The reality star said during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premiere Tuesday that she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were “riding around” with her daughter, Ryder, 5, and the couple’s son, Ace, 1, when she noticed a “green beam” on Davis’ face. The pair subsequently saw a man holding a gun, someone they “both knew,” according to Davis, who explained, “He’s been here at Chy’s house. There are pictures with him.” Davis, 31, recalled, “All of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’

AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
MEMPHIS, TN
Person
Cheyenne Floyd
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Reality Tea

Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Don’t Be Tardy might be over, but that will never stop the Zolciak-Biermann household from making headlines. Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunk driving. The 20-year-old was taken into custody in the wee hours of the night and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic […] The post Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Gun Violence#Ryder
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead At 24 With ‘Traumatic Injuries’

Ashley Tropez, who was featured on the A&E show Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. She was 24. According to a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on August 26. “Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” reads the report. An investigation was launched after they discovered the body and authorities identified a 24-year-old suspect who is now in custody. The release states that they believe Tropez and the suspect knew each other and “may...
VICTORVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
SIDNEY, OH

