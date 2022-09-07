Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Gretna murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
WSLS
28-year-old man arrested in connection with February murder in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a February murder. On February 11 at 7:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna to find Charles Van Hooker dead at the scene, authorities said.
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Campbell County homicide
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
timesvirginian.com
Campbell County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in case of stolen vehicle near Appomattox County line
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft in the locality. Recently, a 1988 Chevrolet pickup, black in color, was stolen from County Line Road in Campbell County (near the Appomattox County/Campbell County line). Featured in this release is an actual picture of the truck. The...
wfxrtv.com
UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
WDBJ7.com
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
Roxboro man beaten, left for dead; 2 charged with murder, police say
A man was attacked and left for dead on a sidewalk, according to Roxboro Police. Two people are now in custody. A third suspect is on the run.
WSET
Cause of death determined in Colonial Highway investigation in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a death with unknown circumstances on Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, the Sheriff said the death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff's office said the investigation took place in the area...
cbs19news
Police report juvenile charged following online threat against WAHS
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A juvenile has been charged following a threat that was made over social media. The Albemarle County Police Department reports the threat targeted Western Albemarle High School. It was reported early Friday morning, and after investigating, officers determined that the threat was not credible.
Man pleads guilty to shooting man in Farmville auto dealership armed robbery
A man is potentially facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg during an armed robbery of a Farmville auto dealership in 2020.
WSLS
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
wfmynews2.com
Reidsville community in shock. Teen arrested in 10-year-old cousins’ death
Reidsville police believe a 14-year-old shot and killed his 10-year-old cousin. The child went to school at South End Elementary.
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WBTM
Danville Police Open Safe Exchange Zone
The Danville Police Department is helping make the community safer with its new safe exchange zone. This zone will allow the public a safe way to make child custody exchanges, face to face online purchases, or any person to person transaction. The safe exchange zone is located in the turnaround in front of the police department at 2291 Memorial Drive. The designated area is under 24 hour, 7 days a week surveillance.
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
chathamstartribune.com
Henry man found
Henry County resident Caleb Jordan Dillard has been located after being classified as missing by the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Dillard traveled to another state and did not notify his family. His family has been notified of his current location. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking information...
Mathews County man said he killed his parents in 'a fit of rage,' investigator testifies
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The case against a Mathews County man accused of killing his parents is headed to a grand jury. Jonathan Moore was charged in the stabbing death of his parents back in June. On Wednesday morning, Moore appeared in court and could be seen crying throughout the hearing.
WHSV
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Jetersville, Virginia man was sentenced to almost a decade behind bars for crimes committed decades ago in Rockingham County. Leroy Lehman, 65, pleaded guilty to counts of rape and indecent liberties with a child in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault happened throughout the 1970s in a Mount Crawford Mennonite community. The victim is Lehman’s younger sister, Alice Lehman.
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
