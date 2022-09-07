ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Gretna murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
GRETNA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Campbell County homicide

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Campbell County, VA
Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police report juvenile charged following online threat against WAHS

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A juvenile has been charged following a threat that was made over social media. The Albemarle County Police Department reports the threat targeted Western Albemarle High School. It was reported early Friday morning, and after investigating, officers determined that the threat was not credible.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
ROANOKE, VA
Public Safety
wfxrtv.com

Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Open Safe Exchange Zone

The Danville Police Department is helping make the community safer with its new safe exchange zone. This zone will allow the public a safe way to make child custody exchanges, face to face online purchases, or any person to person transaction. The safe exchange zone is located in the turnaround in front of the police department at 2291 Memorial Drive. The designated area is under 24 hour, 7 days a week surveillance.
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region

The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Henry man found

Henry County resident Caleb Jordan Dillard has been located after being classified as missing by the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Dillard traveled to another state and did not notify his family. His family has been notified of his current location. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking information...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Jetersville, Virginia man was sentenced to almost a decade behind bars for crimes committed decades ago in Rockingham County. Leroy Lehman, 65, pleaded guilty to counts of rape and indecent liberties with a child in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault happened throughout the 1970s in a Mount Crawford Mennonite community. The victim is Lehman’s younger sister, Alice Lehman.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

