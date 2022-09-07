Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Why did Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares retreat after spiking 26%?
Nuix shares surged on buyout rumours, but fell back after the company said none were forthcoming. Nuix (NXL) shares surged more than 25% in the morning of September 9. However, the stock retreated in the afternoon, with its gains coming down to about 15%. The sharp fluctuation in NXL stock stemmed from buyout rumours.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks
The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
tipranks.com
How Supply-Chain Bottlenecks Impact E-Commerce Stocks
Global supply-chain bottlenecks persist in a post-COVID-19 world. Shipping companies, especially container ship ones, retain pricing leverage despite time charter equivalent (TCE) rates easing. As a result, e-commerce companies are likely to face compressed margins, moving forward. The growth of e-commerce over the past two decades has been enormous. The...
tipranks.com
Is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) a Good Stock to Buy Now?
With the growing need for alternative sources of energy, like solar and wind, the prospects of renewable energy stocks appear to be bright. Enphase Energy, which has expertise in providing energy solutions in the solar photovoltaic industry, seems a beneficiary in this scenario. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge
Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 9: What You Need to Know
ASX finishes up, with Australian miners lifting market gains. The S&P/ASX200 finished the day up 45.50 points or 0.66%, to be sitting at 6,894.20, and crossing above its 50-day moving average. The All Ordinaries also finished up, increasing 0.76% for the day. Miners led the major gains for the day,...
tipranks.com
DocuSign Stock (NASDAQ:DOCU) Surges after Reporting Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Shares of document technology company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are up more than 17% in after-market trading as the company beat analyst estimates for Fiscal Q2 2023. DocuSign posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44, beating estimates by $0.02. Revenue of $622.18 million (+22% Y/Y) beat estimates by $20 million. For the fiscal year, DocuSign expects revenue of $2.47 billion to 2.482 billion, above analyst estimates.
tipranks.com
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices
A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Got a Buy List Ready? Analysts Think These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Should Be On It
The truth will set you free? Perhaps – or perhaps it will disillusion you. In late August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a hawkish update at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell was brutally honest on the subject of inflation, more so than anyone had thought he would be beforehand. Powell said, simply, that neither inflation nor higher interest rates are going away any time soon.
tipranks.com
Zscaler Stock (NASDAQ:ZS) Soars after Solid Q4-2022 Earnings Results
Zscaler stock took off after the company released its Q4-2022 and full-year results. This was likely due to a combination of earnings and revenue beats as well as solid guidance. After market close today, cloud-based security solutions provider Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results. Both...
tipranks.com
CGI Group Stock (NYSE:GIB): Why I’m Not Buying Despite Solid Fundamentals
CGI Group is down so far this year but has outperformed the technology sector. Nonetheless, bearish sentiment due to macroeconomic conditions could still affect shares of this solid IT stock in the coming weeks. While CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) (TSE: GIB.A) has performed slightly better than the tech industry so...
tipranks.com
Can Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) be the Next Shopify?
Global-e Online might not be the first company you think of in the e-commerce market. Yet, it has powerful growth potential as Global-e Online has caught the eye of a famous fund manager and snagged a deal with a well-known entertainment giant. This is on top of the company’s long-time partnership with Shopify.
tipranks.com
Barratt Developments’ profit shines amid slowdown warnings
UK-based property developer Barratt Developments’ annual results for 2022 comprised record profits along with some warning signs for the next fiscal year. Barratt Developments (GB:BDEV) posted record profits in its annual results for 2022, although the company warned of inflation fears, a slowdown in housing demand, and rising costs for 2023.
tipranks.com
American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) Stock Tanks As Q2 Earnings Disappoint
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) tanked 15.2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the specialty retailer’s Q2 earnings fell short of Street expectations. The company reported revenues of $1.2 billion in Q2, flat year-over-year but in line with analysts’ expectations. The retailer’s adjusted earnings came in at $0.04...
tipranks.com
Here are 2 Mining Stocks That the Market Got Wrong
Many investors look to mining stocks for exposure to commodities during an economic downturn, but some commodities look more attractive than others. Interestingly, Wall Street has boosted Cameco shares while selling off MP Materials, but here’s why the market has it all wrong on these two miners. With the...
tipranks.com
Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings.
tipranks.com
Should Investors Buy LOW Stock (NYSE:LOW) at Current Levels?
Lowe’s remains a solid pick for dividend-growth investors who seek exposure to quality companies. Still, the company’s results may peak this year as multiple macroeconomic concerns loom. For this reason, Lowe’s seemingly humble valuation should be taken with a grain of salt. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has started...
tipranks.com
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Posts Sequential Gains for Q2
Chinese K12 education and large-class tutoring company Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has reported second-quarter net revenue of RMB537.8 million as compared to net revenue of RMB2,232.3 million a year ago. This is an ~76% decrease in the company’s top line. On the other hand, net loss narrowed to RMB49.8...
tipranks.com
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Stock Buoyed By BofA Analyst’s Buy Rating
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock was up by around 6% on Wednesday and up more than 20% from its 52-week low of $9.34 as Bank of America analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating on the stock buoyed by the positivity in the leaked memo of Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel.
tipranks.com
British stock market today, September 9 – what you need to know
In a day overshadowed by news of the Queen’s death, markets and the pound recovered slightly. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up by 0.34% at 7,262.06 and the FTSE 250 up by 0.36% at 18,878.3, in a day of trading overshadowed by the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died. The monarch died in her home in Balmoral, Scotland, with family at her side. The news overshadowed Prime Minister Liz Truss’s first major policy announcement, an ‘Energy Price Guarantee’ which will see typical UK households pay £2,500 a year on energy bills for two years, in a move that could cost £150 billion.
Comments / 0