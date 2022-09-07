With over 30 years in Hollywood under his belt, Larenz Tate is still dominating the industry and remaining ageless while he does it. Actor and producer Larenz Tate was among the originators of the Black Hollywood heartthrob of the 1990s. A fixture in film during the golden age of Black-centric cinema, starring in many a Black classic that still graces out screens and streams today. He often played the protagonist or the key love interest, lighting up the intrigue and imagination of millions for the better part of the ’90s and ’00s.

