Essence
Ashanti's Sister Turned Trauma Into Triumph — And A Game-Changing Wellness Brand
Kenashia Douglas is advocating for Black women and men to turn their pain into peace and find community while doing so through her holistic maintenance lifestyle brand, Wife of Creation. While we may know Ashanti for being an actress and singer, her sister Kenashia “Shia” Douglas is making a name...
Essence
Teyonah Parris Is Married And Expecting Her First Child
The beauty not only broke the news that she's pregnant, but also revealed that she's having a baby with her husband. Meet James!. Actress and beauty trendsetter Teyonah Parris is expecting her first child, and she surprised the Internet with the news on Thursday (September 8). She snapped a picture, all smiles with her husband, James, showing off her pregnancy test in partnership with Clearblue.
Essence
J. Alphonse Nicholson Shares How His New Cannabis Brand Eased His Anxiety Following Sudden 'P. Valley' Fame
The lauded actor says the hyper-attention is anxiety-inducing, but his new strain of cannabis is keeping him on the up and up. Before seeing his face, I’m first greeted with a plume of cannabis smoke across my computer screen. As the cloud clears, I’m able to make out his smile—the same one the rest of the world has fallen in love with when it lit up their TVs every Sunday this past summer.
Essence
With A Tony And Newly Awarded Emmy, Colman Domingo Is Gunning To Be An EGOT
"I think that I have all the skills necessary to become an EGOT winner. Why not?" says the actor who just won the EMMY for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in 'Euphoria.'. If you’ve seen Colman Domingo on stage or on screen, you know there’s...
Essence
Reality Check: How These Business Savvy Reality Stars Have Leveraged Their Spotlight
These reality stars were able to leverage their social capital into real currency and launched successful careers when the cameras went down. From the early days of Flavor of Love and MTV’s The Real World, reality shows have dominated television. For decades, TV audiences have been tapped in with...
Essence
The 'Budgetnista' Landed A New Netflix Documentary Teaching Viewers How To Get Good With Money
Tiffany 'The Budgetnista' Aliche pulls the curtain back on the streaming platform to help people's relationship with their finances. People get funny when talking about money. Finances are usually a sore subject for many, particularly because a large majority of us just don’t understand the mechanics of fiscal responsibility.
Drew Sanders and Richard Faison bring self-awareness to fashion
Drew Sanders and Richard Faison are co-founders of The Aware Brand. The Aware Brand is an apparel line that educates, enlightens, and empowers its audience. The Aware Brand understands that self-awareness is the bedrock of self-confidence and self-realization. Sanders and Faison spoke with rolling out about the brand and how...
Essence
We're Celebrating 36 Years of The Oprah Show
The Oprah Winfrey show premiered on Sept. 9, 1986! Today we celebrate the show that touched so many hearts and minds over the years.
Essence
How Rihanna Went From Nearly Bankrupt To Billionaire
Just 12 years ago, the Bajan star was on the brink of bankruptcy. Now she's one of the world's richest self-made billionaires. Here's a deep dive of her financial reign why it hasn't let up. The story is as old as time. A beautiful, talented girl is discovered by a...
Essence
Could Nicki Minaj Possibly Be Getting Her Very Own Bratz Doll?
The company shared a recreation of the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper’s head-to-toe VMAs look. Nicki Minaj may be getting her very own Bratz doll. Last month, the nostalgic doll company teased a doll inspired by the rapper’s performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.
Essence
Fine Wine: Why Larenz Tate Is STILL The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of
With over 30 years in Hollywood under his belt, Larenz Tate is still dominating the industry and remaining ageless while he does it. Actor and producer Larenz Tate was among the originators of the Black Hollywood heartthrob of the 1990s. A fixture in film during the golden age of Black-centric cinema, starring in many a Black classic that still graces out screens and streams today. He often played the protagonist or the key love interest, lighting up the intrigue and imagination of millions for the better part of the ’90s and ’00s.
Essence
Ever Thought About Destination Dating? Four Women Talk Looking For Love Abroad
These Black women met men while traveling and share the pros and cons of making such adventurous dating choices. If you feel like your local dating pool is contaminated, consider going on a destination date. This practice involves dating while on vacation or meeting someone on the other side of the planet. A recent study by dating platform Seeking found that singles are open to it and ready to mingle overseas.
Essence
Michael Strahan Launches The Newest Grooming Solution On The Market
The NFL Hall of Fame athlete steps into skincare. It’s no secret that Michael Strahan is multifaceted. From being an Emmy Award-winning TV personality to being ingrained in the NFL Hall of Fame, there’s no doubt that Strahan strives to be the best in whatever he does. His latest career move marks his first crossover into skincare. Through a partnership with Evolved By Nature, a biotechnology company, Strahan has created Michael Strahan Daily Defense.
"Your Kids Tell Me Everything About You": 15 Teachers Anonymously Confessed Unknown Parts Of Their Job
"I’m a teacher for young children. If this is the first time you’re separated from your child and you’re worried, we get it. Ask us to send you a picture during the day. We don’t mind, and we try to do this anyway, but we definitely make it a priority for those who ask."
Hypebae
Madam C.J. Walker Is Barbie's New Inspiring Women Series Doll
Barbie is furthering its commitment to support and inspire all young children as the historic brand is recognizing America’s first self-made millionaire Madam C.J. Walker. Famous for inventing a widely successful line of haircare products and makeup created specifically for Black Women, Madam C.J. Walker is truly an icon and a powerful role model for all. Single-handedly revolutionizing the haircare industry as well as reimagining what it means to be an entrepreneur, the philanthropist and social activist more than deserves to be a part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women series.
Essence
Storm Reid Celebrates Building A Home With Her Mother
The USC student took to social media to share and celebrate the news. Storm Reid can do it all! The 19-year-old and her mother, Robyn Simpson Reid, built their own home and celebrated the news on social media. “Had visions of my mom sayin’, “Wait, this house mine?” Yep. Sho...
MedicalXpress
Ballroom dance training promotes empathy
Ballroom dance is a form of art and sport that helps improve sensorimotor skills, cognitive levels and emotional communication. To achieve high-level performance, dancers need to collaborate, imitate, and actively interact with their dance partners through long-term training. In this way, they are continually involved in understanding and sharing their partner's thoughts and feelings—this is what we call empathy.
Essence
Sherri Shepherd On Her New Talk Show And Moving Back To New York For The Sake Of Her Son
"If New York is where I'm supposed to be for my son to advance and go further and find his passion, [then] I love the big apple," says the talk show host. Sherri Shepherd is undeniably a veteran in the entertainment business. She’s an actress, author, standup comic, and host who’s earned a Daytime Emmy Award from her work on The View. Now she’s combining all of those talents to bring to life her very own talk show, Sherri.
