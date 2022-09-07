ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Boca Raton, FL
Miami, FL
Football
Boca Raton, FL
Sports
Boca Raton, FL
College Sports
Click10.com

Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters

MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#Hurricanes#College Football#Hooters#American Football#Lamas
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy