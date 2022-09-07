Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Miami football made right 2020 RB decisions over Frank Gore Jr.
The Miami football social media verse has questioned why the Miami football program did not sign legacy running back Frank Gore Jr. Miami made the right decisions in the class of 2020 signing RBs Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton over Gore. Chaney and Knighton were higher rated than Gore in the class of 2020.
Miami football legacy Frank Gore Jr. returns home Saturday
Miami football legacy Frank Gore Jr. will return to South Florida with Southern Mississippi when the teams play on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Gore starred at Coral Gables High School just like his synonymous father. As a senior in 2019, Gore ran for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns. In...
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.
That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1).
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flkeysnews.com
Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach, Key West named the most iconic in Florida
When it comes to iconic restaurants, South Florida has the rest of the state beat. Recently the travel website Trips to Discover ranked the most iconic restaurants in Florida, and four of them are in South Florida. If you live here, you will not be surprised by what made the...
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Lottery Scratch-Off From Publix
A Florida man chose the right lottery scratch-off ticket from Publix, claiming a life-changing prize. On Friday the Florida Lottery announced that Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District
Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken franchise is coming to Orlando
The restaurant is also opening in Tampa, Miami and West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. DeSantis proposes 50% toll discount for Florida drivers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Miami at the Florida Department of Transportation District 6 headquarters. Unlike his previous event in Dover, the Miami engagement is not a campaign stop.
Florida high school senior dies after boat hits channel marker
A Florida high school senior was killed after a boating crash on Sunday night, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Click10.com
Man arrested in Orlando over attack at gym in North Miami, police say
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A former LA Fitness employee in Miami-Dade County was arrested in Orlando two months after he was accused of using a barbell to hit a gym member over the head, police said. Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, said detectives...
Click10.com
2 remain in critical condition as 17-year-old victim mourned after Miami-Dade boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three victims remain hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, as friends gathered Tuesday to mourn a 17-year-old girl who died in a boat crash Sunday night in the waters near Biscayne Bay. Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damaged 29-foot vessel...
Click10.com
Rods and reels swiped: Pompano Beach bandits steal more expensive fishing gear
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another Pompano Beach business owner says he’s had expensive fishing equipment stolen, as crooks continue targeting boats and businesses in the area. Last month, Local 10 News told you about a boat captain who had nearly $25,000 worth of rods and reels snatched in Pompano Beach.
Click10.com
‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
At the Table newsletter: Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!
Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!. A few years ago, I wrote about a mini-wave of new Peruvian restaurants that had popped up in Palm Beach County, and posed the question: Is Palm Beach County having a Peruvian moment?. Earlier this week, I...
Click10.com
Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
southfloridaweekend.com
Margaritaville at Sea inviting active military, veterans, first responders, and teachers to cruise for FREE
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - It’s time to set sail! Margaritaville at Sea is offering up a FREE cruise to the Bahamas for those who serve, protect, and teach. Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators are all invited to sail for...
Comments / 0