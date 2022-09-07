ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: No. 3 Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State is underway in the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes kicked off the year with a big game last week against top-10 foe Notre Dame, earning a 21-10 win. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Arkansas State to Ohio Stadium to begin Week 2.
Ohio State's Ryan Day preaches 'competitive stamina', similar intensity as Week 1 vs. Arkansas State

It didn’t take long into head coach Ryan Day’s press conference following Ohio State’s 21-10 win against Notre Dame for him to praise Buckeye Nation for their turnout and support last weekend. More than 106,000 Scarlet and Gray fans packed into the Horseshoe, the most in some time, for the top-five matchup and they made their presence felt well before the game kicked off and throughout the contest.
Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit

Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings

Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
Big Delaware County battle in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Big September sporting events in Delaware County are nothing new, as the Little Brown Jug draws upwards of 40,000 each year as part of the Delaware County Fair. It is usual for high school football to cause the same stir, and while there won’t be that many people in Sunbury Friday night, they’ll be packed into the brand new Big Walnut High School Stadium, which debuted last month.
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
Lucky’s is signed to star in Casto redevelopment in Columbus

Casto’s script for turning a neighborhood market into a mixed-use center has just landed a star player. Three years into its remake of the Thurber Village neighborhood center in Columbus, Casto has signed Lucky’s Market as its grocery anchor and marks the occasion as the project turning point.
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
Where To Find The Best Pho In Columbus

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a steaming hot bowl of pho. If you’re not familiar with this yummy Vietnamese dish, let me get a few frequently asked questions out of the way. Pho is arguably the most famous Vietnamese meal. This noodle-based soup can be found everywhere in Vietnam, from households to street vendors to high-end restaurants.
