Man indicted in 2-day spree of burglaries, robberies
A man facing charges in a string of robberies on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 was indicted Thursday by a Clark County grand jury.
Shooting in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood leaves 1 dead, police say
Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a confirmed homicide in the valley's southwest corner.
‘Trail of blood and clothes’ led deputies to landlord accused of killing tenant
Nye County sheriff deputies have arrested William Stanley, 70, of Pahrump on a murder charge involving Frank Brink, 66, also of Pahrump.
D.A. explains why suspected murderer Rob Telles was freed from custody
Those watching the scene unfold say it seemed odd Telles was allowed to come home, especially because that led to a barricade situation just a few hours later when police tried to arrest him.
Investigators sources: DNA from under Las Vegas journalist’s fingernails led to elected official’s arrest for murder
DNA found under investigative journalist Jeff German’s fingernails matched a sample taken from Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles, leading to his arrest Wednesday, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.
61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
8newsnow.com
Police investigate barricade at Robert Telles home
Police investigate barriace at the home of Robert Telles, Clark County Public Administrator. Police investigate barricade at Robert Telles home. Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection …. Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection …. Police confirm search at county official’s home in …. Las Vegas...
Metro: Man tried to stop son’s assault, arson rampage by shooting at him
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man tried to stop his son’s assault and arson rampage by shooting at him three times, police said. Joel Ames, 39, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, in a Sept. 3 spree that started in the west valley and ended crosstown, with him ramming […]
47-year-old Las Vegas man dies weeks after being injured in suspected DUI crash
A 47-year-old man died nearly one month after being hit by a driver accused of leaving the scene and hitting three other cars, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking moment heavily-armed SWAT team surrounds the home of Las Vegas official suspected of fatally stabbing investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace - just moments before taking him into custody
Heavily armed and kitted out in armor, this is the tense moment SWAT teams surrounded the home of Las Vegas official Robert Telles moments before he was arrested on murder charges. The exclusive DailyMail.com footage shows cops preparing to smash down the door of Telles' $660,000 home on Wednesday evening.
Deputies: Pahrump landlord ran over tenant, dragged body to dirt lot
According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded and found a dead man that was drug to the location they found the body.
Judge rules suspect in local reporter's death to be held in jail without bail
Robert Telles will be held in jail without bond. That's the ruling of a Las Vegas judge in the murder case of local reporter, Jeff German.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide on Forefather Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has homicide units responding to the 7200 block of Forefather Street.
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after robbery at gunpoint in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they've arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in a Henderson neighborhood this week. The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 200 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard, near Windmill Parkway, according to a Facebook post from Henderson Police.
Clark County official arrested for open murder in journalist's killing
Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday for open murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of local investigative reporter Jeff German.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks after county official's arrest for open murder
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release more information about a homicide investigation involving outgoing public administrator Rob Telles.
Investigation into reporter’s killing extends to Clark County office
The doors were locked at the Clark County Administrator's office Wednesday as Las Vegas police conducted an investigation into the stabbing death of investigative reporter Jeff German
LVMPD: 'Tremendous progress made' on investigation involving journalist's death
LVMPD's Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau will discuss the ongoing homicide investigation of longtime Las Vegas journalist and investigative reporter Jeff German in a public briefing.
EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace
A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
