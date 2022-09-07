ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

City
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8newsnow.com

Police investigate barricade at Robert Telles home

Police investigate barriace at the home of Robert Telles, Clark County Public Administrator. Police investigate barricade at Robert Telles home. Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection …. Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection …. Police confirm search at county official’s home in …. Las Vegas...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Person
Eliza Fletcher
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking moment heavily-armed SWAT team surrounds the home of Las Vegas official suspected of fatally stabbing investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace - just moments before taking him into custody

Heavily armed and kitted out in armor, this is the tense moment SWAT teams surrounded the home of Las Vegas official Robert Telles moments before he was arrested on murder charges. The exclusive DailyMail.com footage shows cops preparing to smash down the door of Telles' $660,000 home on Wednesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Housing Prices#Henry Ruggs#Preliminary Hearing#County Administration
news3lv.com

Suspect in custody after robbery at gunpoint in Henderson neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they've arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in a Henderson neighborhood this week. The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 200 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard, near Windmill Parkway, according to a Facebook post from Henderson Police.
HENDERSON, NV
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace

A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

