Electronics

The Apple Watch Ultra Is the Best Surprise From Apple’s Press Event — Launch Date, Pricing, Specs

By Patrick Hearn
 2 days ago
One of the biggest surprises of today’s Apple Event was the Apple Watch Ultra, a new and improved version of the Apple Watch aimed at more extreme athletes . According to Apple, it’s designed for “exploration, adventure, and endurance.” There’s much to set the Apple Watch Ultra apart from its more casual brethren, such as a larger display, tougher case, and unique action button. It’s designed to help you stay safe on even your most extreme adventures, and it’s a viable alternative to high-end adventure wearables from brands like Garmin.

We were expecting an Apple Watch 8 to be announced during Apple’s press event today, but we weren’t expecting an Apple smartwatch with this many new features and design changes. Along with the new iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 , the Apple Watch Ultra will be one of the year’s most in-demand tech products and top Christmas gifts . Best of all, you won’t have to wait much longer to strap this smartwatch to your wrist.

The Apple Watch Ultra is available for pre-order today for $799 and will be available on September 23.

Buy: Apple Watch Ultra (Pre-Order) $799.00

Why We’re Excited About the Apple Watch Ultra

Brand-New Design

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be used while wearing gloves. This can be seen through the larger screen and more clearly defined crown. A specialized action button gives the user access to a wider range of functions, similar in many ways to a Garmin or other sports wearable .

Battery

The Apple Watch Ultra is aimed at people who might not be able to charge easily. As a result, it comes with the biggest battery life of any Apple Watch yet, with 36 hours on a single charge. Low Power Mode ratchets this length up to 60 hours per charge for a truly insane amount of battery life.

Technical Watch Face

A smartwatch as specialized as this one is bound to have a few extra bells and whistles, which shows through in the technical nature of the face itself. It comes equipped with a compass in the dial and can be further customized to suit adventures in the mountains, on the ocean, or even for trail hikers. There’s even a night mode that turns the compass red, so it doesn’t interfere with your night vision.

GPS

Many smartwatches include GPS , but few perform as well as the Apple Watch Ultra, especially in geographically busy environments like a city. The dual-frequency GPS uses both L1 and L5 to provide accurate details, even when surrounded by skyscrapers. This enables the Compass app to fully utilize the GPS, even for custom settings like the trailhead or the location of your tent.

Depth Gauge

The Apple Watch Ultra even comes with a depth gauge for helping you on dives. It’s certified to EN13319, the standard for most dives, with a depth of up to 30 meters deep. This essentially turns the Apple Watch Ultra into a dive computer . The Apple Watch Ultra is twice as water resistant as any other Apple Watch, ensuring it will stay safe even as you chase a dolphin deep into the waves.

Apple Watch Ultra: Pricing and Availability

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available starting at $799. You can preorder it today at Apple’s online store, and it will be available beginning September 23. Apple watches are widely sold at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, and we’ll add additional information once this product is available at other retailers. For now, you’ll need to head to the Apple store to place your pre-order.

Buy: Apple Watch Ultra (Pre-Order) $799.00

