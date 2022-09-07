ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Graces The Glossy Pages Of Variety In Heavy Metal Glam and Contrasting Sundresses

By Amina Ayoud
 2 days ago

Kelly Clarkson made the cover of Variety, the songstress posing glamorously for her close-up. Clad in multiple diverse dresses, each one very different from the last, Clarkson spoke to the magazine about touring, taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ spot on television , and her dreams to grace the stages of Broadway.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” host’s cover look featured a grungy Alexander McQueen black leather jacket fitted with silver hardware laid over a voluminous black dress with ruffled layers that gave the dress shape. The ensemble was belted, further defining Clarkson’s silhouette while black tights hid underneath the ample fabric of the dress, offering the “Stronger” songstress extra coverage.

Turning up the heat, the Texas native wore black leather BDSM-inspired Yves Saint Laurent platform boots adorned with straps and silver buckles galore. Carrying a sunflower, Clarkson was practically in bloom, smiling widely as she played around with the layered garment.

Switching gear, Clarkson was then styled in a red Oscar De La Renta gown with ample balloon sleeves and a risky deep v-neckline. From the bodice down to the wide skirt pleats embellished the sturdy fabric, creating visual interest. The “Piece by Piece” author accessorized with shiny gold chain bracelets and a stand-out choker necklace from Zoe Lev Jewelry fitted with circular pendants. Once again, Clarkson held a flower, looking like she’d walked straight out of a fairytale.

The next ensemble saw Clarkson sporting a basic Good American white tee belted in Balmain and tucked into a frame-encompassing sunshine yellow tulle skirt from Christian Siriano, which the 40-year-old dressed up with a long silver Bottega Veneta necklace.

Clarkson’s personal footwear favorites range from bohemian to edgy. The “American Idol” winner often wears sturdy ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Clarkson’s bold style evolution.

