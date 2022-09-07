SIU-Carbondale welcoming largest freshman class in 6 years, university says

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — For the first time since the mid-2000s, Southern Illinois University (SIU) has increased the size of its freshman class for three consecutive years.

This fall, over 1,500 new students at SIU are starting their college career — an increase of roughly 7% over 2021’s incoming class.

The university said the student population is diverse, with about 36% identifying as a minority. SIU-Carbondale’s population is almost evenly divided between men and women, university officials added.

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane noted that the success came in the midst of “a national climate where fewer students are opting to attend college .”

In a press release, SIU officials wrote that 10,900 prospective students applied to start classes at the university this fall, which was a 19% increase from the previous year.

For 2022, SIU said they’ve instituted robust, first-year programming specifically tailored for helping new students adjust academic, financial, and student life.

