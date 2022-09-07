Ban Ki-moon demands justice for victims of ‘horrendous atrocities’ in Bucha and Irpin

Ban Ki-moon has demanded justice for the residents of Bucha and Irpin after being left “horrified” by the “horrendous atrocities” he saw during a visit to the two cities.

The former UN secretary general met with top officials in Ukraine last month, expressing support to Volodymyr Zelensky and his war-torn nation.

“I visited Bucha and Irpin, where Russian soldiers ruthlessly killed civilian people,” Mr Ban told the Independent .

“I was horrified by horrendous atrocities... justice should be brought. There should be accountability. If not today, tomorrow.”

