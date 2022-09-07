ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

It’s time to win – Granit Xhaka targets Europa League glory with Arsenal

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQ2V0_0hluwUGD00

Granit Xhaka has almost had a Europa League winners’ medal in his grasp and this season both the Arsenal midfielder and his manager Mikel Arteta are aiming for glory in the competition.

The 29-year-old was in the Gunners side that lost the 2019 final to Chelsea having got as far as the semi-finals a year earlier, only to slip to defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Now, after a season away from European football, Arsenal return to Europa League action when they face FC Zurich in St Gallen on Thursday night.

Xhaka is likely to play a part even if Arteta opts to shuffle his pack, given the injuries to fellow central midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny , and the Switzerland captain admits those near-misses have been eating away.

“(I was) Very disappointed, first of all, because when you get to the final you want to win it, for sure,” he told reporters in St Gallen on the eve of Arsenal’s opener.

“But you can only learn about this. Three years later we are still here now in the Europa League – and it’s time to win.

“We want to start well in a new competition, in the Europa League and we want to take the three points back to London.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zulIP_0hluwUGD00

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League despite seeing their perfect start to the season end with a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

Arteta, who won the FA Cup at the end of his first season at the Emirates Stadium , is now keen to break the club’s continental trophy hoodoo, which stretches back 28 years.

“That’s a long time and I would like to be the first one to break that negative record,” the Spaniard said.

That’s a long time and I would like to be the first one to break that negative record

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's last European trophy

“But you have to start somewhere and it’s tomorrow, and it’s time to play well and earn the right to win the match.

“This is a competition that we want to take very seriously against an opponent that is going to make life difficult for us, and we want to start the competition in the right way and maintain our momentum.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mohamed Elneny
Person
Mikel Arteta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Arsenal#Manchester United#Atletico Madrid#European#The Premier League
The US Sun

Inter Milan 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leroy Sane scores one goal and forces an own goal by luckless D’Ambrosio

BAYERN Munich's Leroy Sane scored one goal and forced an own goal by Inter Milan as they beat the Italian side 2-0 away in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday. Germany international Sane superbly controlled a pinpoint Joshua Kimmich cross before rounding Inter keeper Andre Onana, who was making his debut for the club, to give Bayern the lead in the 25th minute.
SOCCER
The Independent

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Napoli’s true level of interest in Cristiano Ronaldo during summer transfer window, revealed

The summer transfer window has come and gone, yet Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester United. The Portuguese legend was keen on a move away from Old Trafford in the pursuit of Champions League football, but nothing ever materialized. While Bayern Munich, Atletico, and Chelsea reportedly turned down the chance to sign Cristiano, Napoli was also […] The post Napoli’s true level of interest in Cristiano Ronaldo during summer transfer window, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, Chelsea, Player Ratings: A sad trombone for the Tuchel Era

NB. Sort of forgot about this game; in fairness, so did the players. Anyway... 1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.5) Kepa was probably always likely to rotate in for this game, being one of our easier Champions League group stage matches, at least on paper (and with only one domestic Cup match scheduled before the World Cup overall), but given Édouard Mendy’s form, nagging injuries, and seemingly flagging confidence, it turned into not only an obvious choice but a potential audition as well given what’s happened since. Graham Potter loves to involve his goalkeeper in build-up and passing, and that just might be Kepa’s music.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

UEFA open probe into 'discriminatory behaviour' from Juventus fans after they appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG supporters... with 'four people detained by Paris police' following the Champions League clash

UEFA and French police have launched an investigation after Juventus fans appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The two sides met on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the Ligue 1 champions winning 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double. But the Group H...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Postponed league matches could benefit Arsenal in one way

Arsenal has started this season very well in the Premier League, and they will want to continue. They suffered their first loss of the campaign in the competition at Manchester United last weekend. They bounced back from that by beating FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunners...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FSA demands refunds for fans as fixtures postponed after Queen’s death

The Football Supporters’ Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following the Queen’s death to be treated sympathetically.Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.Clarke told the PA news agency: “There’s a big question there about refunds, advance train tickets that have been booked for away games and all of that.“We would certainly expect the rail industry...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup

Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Allegri could ring the changes against Salernitana

Juventus will look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to PSG when they face Salernitana in Serie A tomorrow. The Bianconeri have started this season in inconsistent form, and they would be keen to earn a win in that fixture. Their last two matches have been winless, and they...
SOCCER
The Independent

Seamers put England in charge of third Test on a poignant day at Kia Oval

England seamers Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad scythed through South Africa’s batting order on a poignant day three of the third Test.After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen at the Kia Oval, Robinson’s Test-best five for 49 and Broad’s four for 41 left South Africa in a heap, all out for a meagre 118 in 36.2 overs.Only five batters got into double figures and just two reached 20 as England’s fast bowlers capitalised on just enough movement under leaden skies, but out-of-form openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley failed again before Ollie Pope (38 not out) and Joe...
SPORTS
BBC

World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents

Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy