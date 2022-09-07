ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House Of The Dragon’ Week 3 Ratings: HBO Drama On Pace With 16 Million-Plus Viewers

By Lynette Rice
 2 days ago
The trials and tribulations of being a female heir to the Iron Throne continue to enthrall viewers of HBO ’s House of the Dragon . Though the Labor Day holiday delayed folks from watching the third episode on Sunday, the episode has already exceeded 16 million viewers based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data.

That’s similar to the pacing of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon. In addition, Deadline has learned that viewing of episode 3 was up 27 percent on HBO Max compared to episode 2 on the prior Monday.

First party means data that HBO measures directly from HBO Max. Premiere night viewing included HBO Max and linear viewing. Longer term measurement will include HBO Max, additional linear plays, DVR, and On Demand viewing.

Sunday’s episode revealed that Queen Alicent (Emily Carey), the wife of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has already given birth to a male heir and is pregnant with yet another child. Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) expects her dad to renege on her succession, but he assured his daughter that nothing is changing. That is, for now.

Viserys also wants Rhaenyra to marry, like soon.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Considine stars along with Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery

The series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, who serves as co-showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik, who also directs. Martin, Condal, Sapochnik executive produce with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.

