Is Patrick Mahomes the most handsome QB in the NFL? One study says no

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The NFL football season is just days away, with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night on KSN.

All 32 teams will be relying on their respective quarterbacks to lead their team to victory, but in a different sense, which one is the most handsome?

Research by Gambling.com shows that Joe Burrow, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, as the most-handsome quarterback in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes checked in on the list at 20th, just 12 spots above rock bottom.

Portraits from the official NFL website were used in conjunction with the Golden Ratio Face app. It gave all quarterbacks a rating to 10.

Burrow’s score was 9.08 out of 10. Rounding out the top five was Carolina Panthers’ Baker Mayfield (8.89), Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (8.71), Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (8.28), and Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith (8.28).

Mahomes’ score was 6.97.

The overall average rating for all of the league’s starters at the quarterback position comes in at a healthy 7.18. Meanwhile, the AFC beat out the NFC as the conference with the most gorgeous signal-callers, scoring an average of 7.36 – the NFC could only manage exactly seven out of a possible 10.

The NFL Season is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, on KSN.

