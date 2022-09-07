Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she wasn't sure if an intercultural, interracial relationship would be the right fit for her

Read full article on original website
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won
"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
AOC reveals pessimism about running for president: ‘I live in a country that would never let that happen’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed her pessimism about running for president, saying that “I live in a country that would never let that happen”. Speaking to GQ, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said “sometimes little girls will say, ‘Oh, I want you to be president,’ or things like that”. “It’s very difficult for me to talk about because it provokes a lot of inner conflict in that I never want to tell a little girl what she can’t do. And I don’t want to tell young people what is not possible. I’ve never been in the business of doing that,” she added. According...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked for GQ magazine feature: ‘WAIT, WHAT?!'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was slammed on Twitter Wednesday after GQ Magazine featured her for its cover story. In her interview with GQ, Ocasio-Cortez said that "so many" Americans "deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously… hate women." She also advocated for unlimited access to abortion and argued that Democrats must perform well in the midterm elections in order to combat "the very real threat of fascism."
Compagno, 'Outnumbered' slam AOC's misogyny claims: This 'reeks of her naiveté'
"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno criticized statements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in a GQ Magazine interview. Ocasio-Cortez said that "so many" Americans "deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously… hate women" and that "misogyny transcends political ideology." AOC MOCKED FOR COMMENTS TO GQ MAGAZINE: 'WAIT, WHAT!?'. EMILY COMPAGNO: This...
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Admits to Doubting Her Ability to Become President
"So many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color."
AOC fundraises on GQ cover story, knocks conservative critics: Performance is an 'important tool for progress'
The campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is raising money over the uproar from her critics following her appearance on the cover of GQ magazine. "Alexandria just became the first female politician to be on the cover of GQ," the campaign began its fundraising email on Friday. The email includes...
AOC opens up about being ‘despised’ in Washington
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is revealing more about the hostile reception she received in the US House upon arriving in Washington for her first term in 2019.The New York progressive who ousted Joe Crowley, a member of House leadership, likened her experience in Congress to a constant battle with unfriendly fellow Democrats and outright hatred from Republicans in a new interview with GQ.“My everyday lived experience here is as a person who is despised. Imagine working a job and your bosses don’t like you – and the competing company is trying to kill you,” she explained to the magazine.She added that...
