Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mercer; Mountrail; Slope; Stark; Williams FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT/8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING Temperatures have climbed into the upper 30s and 40s in most areas, and will continue to climb through the morning. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will expire at 9 AM CDT or 8 AM MDT.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Central Black Hills, Fall River, Harding by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 08:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Fall River; Harding; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Perkins; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Gusty showers and scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Harding, Butte, southwestern Meade, western Custer, northwestern Perkins, Lawrence, western Fall River, southwestern Pennington, southeastern Campbell, Weston and Crook Counties through 600 PM MDT At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers and scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Scranton to 5 miles north of Alva to 10 miles east of Bill. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Newcastle, Lead, Custer, Lemmon, Sundance, Hill City, Edgemont, Buffalo, Dewey, Summerset, Deadwood, Harding, Upton, Moorcroft, Whitewood, Johnson Siding and Newell. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 49. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 144 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Lodge Grass to 12 miles northwest of Dayton to 9 miles south of Shell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Granite Pass, Big Horn, Birney, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Banner, Birney Village, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Burgess Junction, Story, Ucross, Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Park County through 315 PM MDT At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Sunlight Basin, or 15 miles northeast of East Entrance, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sunlight Basin around 255 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dead Indian Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Comments / 0