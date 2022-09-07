Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Sep. dropped 16 cents at $8.1050 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 2.25 cents at $6.7450 a bushel, Sep. oats fell .25 cent at $3.9075 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 3.75 cents at $14.7050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained .12 cent at $1.4437 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.8232 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs advanced 1.05 cents at $.9212 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .