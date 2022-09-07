Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle in for smoky, hot stretch, but it won’t last long
Northeasterly winds are expected to bring some low-level smoke into the Puget Sound region Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The smoke from Eastern Washington and southern British Columbia is not expected to last for long; onshore winds from the Pacific Ocean will likely start scouring it out by Sunday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. However, it is expected to affect air quality Friday and Saturday.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
KOMO News
Weather: Seattle's record for most 90-degree days in 1 year could be broken Saturday
Conditions will warm by 10 degrees on Friday, compared to Thursday, as strong high pressure passes over the Pacific Northwest. On Saturday, a few spots may hit 90 degrees in the Puget Sound. Daily high temperature records will be threatened, and if Seattle hits 90 on Saturday, it would be...
q13fox.com
Smoke and haze continue this weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE - Temperatures on Friday warmed into the upper 70s above average. And if it wasn't for the hazy skies, we probably would've warmed into the low 80s. Overnight, we're mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s for the metro area with cooler lows to the south. And because most coastal communities didn't deal with much haze during the day, they'll hold onto some warmth as highs Friday were much warmer than the rest of Western WA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
Smoke moves into Western Washington with poor air quality expected to persist into weekend
SEATTLE — Wildfires to the north and east are bringing smoke and hazy skies to the Puget Sound region, and windy conditions and hot weather are raising concerns of high fire danger this weekend. Fires are burning in the North Cascades, British Columbia, Southwest Washington, and Eastern Washington. Warm...
Smoke set to envelop Seattle as heat and wildfire danger increases this weekend
Wildfires from the north will likely bring hazy skies and worst air quality to Seattle this weekend, as windy weather and increased temperatures raise concerns across Western Washington. This will be another hot weekend, bringing temperatures into the low 80s on Friday, and the low 90s by Saturday. Wildfire risk...
q13fox.com
Smoky skies and high fire danger this weekend
Seattle - Wildfire smoke pushed into Western Washington Friday morning and will stick around through the weekend, potentially diminishing air quality levels. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect through at least Saturday for Western Washington due to a very dry, warm airmass and gusty east winds. Small fires can grow quickly in these conditions, so be careful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Haze’ — 2022 Seattle smoke season is here (for the weekend?)
Mount Rainier is not erupting but Seattle skies will be darkened this weekend as a late smoke season arrives over the city. Forecasted winds from the northeast of the state are predicted to continue to carry smoke from area wildfires over Seattle and the Puget Sound. Friday’s morning sky already had a haze though air quality readings remained at healthy levels. Saturday’s layer is predicted to bring a much smokier day along with temperatures pushing 90 F.
q13fox.com
High fire danger Friday and Saturday
Seattle - It will be a comfortable and cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 70s, but a strong ridge of high pressure will move over the region Friday and Saturday sending the region into mid-summer heat once again. Early this morning, a small earthquake shook the central Puget Sound...
q13fox.com
How a late spring is impacting this year's pumpkin season in Washington
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - It’s almost time for pumpkin-picking season in western Washington, but when you head out to get your pumpkins this fall, you may notice some differences in price and size due to this year’s late spring, which delayed planting for some farmers. Some of the fields...
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
‘We’re all in this together’; DNR says Western WA at risk for severe wildfires this weekend
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the state’s weekend weather forecast is a recipe for severe wildfire danger. Though most of the wildfires currently burning in the state are east of the Cascades, the DNR is saying Western Washington will also need to stay vigilant.
KIMA TV
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
Chronicle
Puget Sound in for Blast of Summer Heat and a Fire Watch Before Cooldown
Looks like we're going to get at least one more blast of hot summer weather. Temperatures are expected to hit near 90 at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle. Additionally, a fire watch will be in effect Friday and Saturday. The combination of...
q13fox.com
Washington communities brace for wildfire danger with strong winds and hot temps ahead
DARRINGTON, Wash. - The risk of wildfire danger has not been this serious since the summer of 2020, according to firefighters. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect on Friday, where the combination of strong winds with low humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees makes for an increased risk of wildfires.
September surge of heat to bake the Northwest
Unprecedented heat has broken hundreds of records across the western United States so far this September, with Sacramento, California, hitting a new all-time high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and a September record of 125 F being tied in Death Valley. As the stifling warmth begins to ease across parts of the West, the Northwest will heat up.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
Wind event expected Friday and Saturday: Wildfire conditions may worsen
Most locations across the PNW have had very little rain for the last few months. The northern Willamette Valley has either had no rain or just a trace going back to early July. Portland is closing in on 63 days of no measurable rain.
q13fox.com
Revive I-5: Traffic headaches likely on the roads this weekend in Seattle
Revive I-5 returns. The Washington State Department of Transportation says construction will resume this weekend and drivers need to be aware that traffic will likely pile up.
Comments / 2