Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle in for smoky, hot stretch, but it won’t last long

Northeasterly winds are expected to bring some low-level smoke into the Puget Sound region Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The smoke from Eastern Washington and southern British Columbia is not expected to last for long; onshore winds from the Pacific Ocean will likely start scouring it out by Sunday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. However, it is expected to affect air quality Friday and Saturday.
q13fox.com

Smoke and haze continue this weekend across Western Washington

SEATTLE - Temperatures on Friday warmed into the upper 70s above average. And if it wasn't for the hazy skies, we probably would've warmed into the low 80s. Overnight, we're mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s for the metro area with cooler lows to the south. And because most coastal communities didn't deal with much haze during the day, they'll hold onto some warmth as highs Friday were much warmer than the rest of Western WA.
q13fox.com

Smoky skies and high fire danger this weekend

Seattle - Wildfire smoke pushed into Western Washington Friday morning and will stick around through the weekend, potentially diminishing air quality levels. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect through at least Saturday for Western Washington due to a very dry, warm airmass and gusty east winds. Small fires can grow quickly in these conditions, so be careful.
capitolhillseattle.com

‘Haze’ — 2022 Seattle smoke season is here (for the weekend?)

Mount Rainier is not erupting but Seattle skies will be darkened this weekend as a late smoke season arrives over the city. Forecasted winds from the northeast of the state are predicted to continue to carry smoke from area wildfires over Seattle and the Puget Sound. Friday’s morning sky already had a haze though air quality readings remained at healthy levels. Saturday’s layer is predicted to bring a much smokier day along with temperatures pushing 90 F.
q13fox.com

High fire danger Friday and Saturday

Seattle - It will be a comfortable and cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 70s, but a strong ridge of high pressure will move over the region Friday and Saturday sending the region into mid-summer heat once again. Early this morning, a small earthquake shook the central Puget Sound...
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
KIMA TV

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
AccuWeather

September surge of heat to bake the Northwest

Unprecedented heat has broken hundreds of records across the western United States so far this September, with Sacramento, California, hitting a new all-time high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and a September record of 125 F being tied in Death Valley. As the stifling warmth begins to ease across parts of the West, the Northwest will heat up.
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
