Birmingham, AL

Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham

Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
Meteorologist and A&M alum trolls Texas fans ahead of Alabama showdown

When top-ranked Alabama and Texas face off in Austin on Saturday, not everyone in the Lone Star State will be pulling for the Longhorns. Avery Tomasco, an Austin-based meteorologist, offered a comical warning via tweet Thursday morning to Texas fans about what to expect from the visiting Crimson Tide. “A...
Now the Weekend: Artwalk, DogFest Alabama + more

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! As usual, we have another jam packed weekend ahead. Here are four events you won’t want to miss. This weekend is the 20th anniversary of the Birmingham Artwalk. You don’t want to miss it!. That’s not all that’s happening this weekend—the Superhero Ball is happening...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next

Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
GRAND OPENING: See the NEW Mountain High Outfitters location in Pelham, Sept. 17

Ready to up your adventure game? Get pumped because Mountain High Outfitters is bringing you an all-new experience at their brand-new cabin-style location in Pelham. You can be among the first to check it out at the grand opening celebration with giveaways, outdoor games, food, drinks and more on Saturday, September 17 at 10AM. Read on for all the details, including the return of a special deal.
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham

Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
NEW: Alabama’s 1st Culinary Dropout is coming to The Summit

In late 2023, Birmingham will welcome Alabama’s first-ever Culinary Dropout to The Summit. The brainchild of James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, it will feature deelish food, cocktails, local bands and genuine hospitality. Culinary Dropout: know before you go. “Culinary Dropout is just a fun place to be. Anyone who...
Blake Shelton books Alabama show: How to get tickets

Country music superstar and beloved coach from “The Voice” Blake Shelton will hit the road in 2023, making one stop in Alabama, Warner Music Nashville announced Wednesday. Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” booked a gig at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at the BJCC for Saturday, Feb. 25. 2023. The show will begin at 7 p.m. The presale will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. central. You can purchase via Ticketmaster.
Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park

Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
HOOVER, AL

