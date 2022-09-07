Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Matthew McConaughey’s message to Texas fans in hype video ahead of Alabama game: ‘Bring the heat’
We’ve been wondering when Matthew McConaughey would join the Texas-Alabama pregame party. The actor - and avid Longhorns fan - narrated the Texas hype video Friday, a day before the Longhorns host No. 1 Alabama in Austin. “At the University of Texas, we sign up for an opportunity to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Meteorologist and A&M alum trolls Texas fans ahead of Alabama showdown
When top-ranked Alabama and Texas face off in Austin on Saturday, not everyone in the Lone Star State will be pulling for the Longhorns. Avery Tomasco, an Austin-based meteorologist, offered a comical warning via tweet Thursday morning to Texas fans about what to expect from the visiting Crimson Tide. “A...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Artwalk, DogFest Alabama + more
Happy Thursday, Birmingham! As usual, we have another jam packed weekend ahead. Here are four events you won’t want to miss. This weekend is the 20th anniversary of the Birmingham Artwalk. You don’t want to miss it!. That’s not all that’s happening this weekend—the Superhero Ball is happening...
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Bham Now
15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next
Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
Bham Now
GRAND OPENING: See the NEW Mountain High Outfitters location in Pelham, Sept. 17
Ready to up your adventure game? Get pumped because Mountain High Outfitters is bringing you an all-new experience at their brand-new cabin-style location in Pelham. You can be among the first to check it out at the grand opening celebration with giveaways, outdoor games, food, drinks and more on Saturday, September 17 at 10AM. Read on for all the details, including the return of a special deal.
tigerdroppings.com
Steve Sarkisian Recalls The Maddest He's Ever Made Nick Saban
Steve Sarkisian will face off against his former boss Nick Saban for the first time as Texas' head coach tomorrow. In an interview this week, Sarkisian was asked to recall the angriest he ever made the Crimson tide head coach... (The Spun)
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama men’s basketball opens SEC play on the road, releases 2022-23 conference schedule
Alabama men’s basketball will open conference play with both Mississippi schools. Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are set to play in Starkville against the Bulldogs on Dec. 28. Wednesday morning brought the release of the 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedules. The Tide’s non-conference games have yet to be announced....
Nick Saban jokes Tide prefers Jack’s to $16 million nutrition center: ‘You’d think you were putting them in jail’
Heat and the early hour have been topics of conversation this week leading up No. 1 Alabama heading to Austin on Saturday to face Texas in the Big Noon Kickoff. On Thursday, Alabama coach Nick Saban, during “Hey Coach,” touched on both topics. The temperature is expected to...
Bham Now
NEW: Alabama’s 1st Culinary Dropout is coming to The Summit
In late 2023, Birmingham will welcome Alabama’s first-ever Culinary Dropout to The Summit. The brainchild of James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, it will feature deelish food, cocktails, local bands and genuine hospitality. Culinary Dropout: know before you go. “Culinary Dropout is just a fun place to be. Anyone who...
Blake Shelton books Alabama show: How to get tickets
Country music superstar and beloved coach from “The Voice” Blake Shelton will hit the road in 2023, making one stop in Alabama, Warner Music Nashville announced Wednesday. Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” booked a gig at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at the BJCC for Saturday, Feb. 25. 2023. The show will begin at 7 p.m. The presale will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. central. You can purchase via Ticketmaster.
Bham Now
10 amazing destinations you need to visit this fall [BEACH GETAWAY GIVEAWAY]
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. From relaxing beach vacations to amazing shopping trips, there are so many places within driving distance of Birmingham to visit this fall. We’ve rounded up ten getaway destinations for everyone to enjoy.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
Bham Now
Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park
Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
