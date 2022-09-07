Read full article on original website
Related
Rainbow Trout Waterslide Used To Restock Lake In Washington State
There’re some things that are just cool to see. A tube filled with beautiful rainbow trout sliding their way to their new home is one of those things. There are many fish stocking methods like the helicopter drop and the plane drop that we’ve seen. As satisfying as...
Alligator Comes Flying Out Of Water To Steal Fisherman’s Fresh Catch
Florida, man… even the gators are going to try and rob you. There’s lots of crazy things that a person can witness while out fishing. Not all of them are optimal though. Fish provide a great resource of food to many different species out there from grizzly bears and gators, to eagles and even wolves.
Georgia Brothers Tag Monster Alligator After Sending Up a Prayer
Mark and Charles Quirk had scouted the sprawling 37,500-acre Lake Seminole on the Florida-Georgia state line, and they knew where some giant alligators would be at the start of the hunting season. Plus, the brothers were at a lake they knew well and had taken big gators from in prior years. They were confident they would have a good season, but they had no idea what sort of adventure was in store.
Man Goes Absolutely Bonkers After He Hooks Beauty Smallmouth Bass With A Drone
Drone’s are a neat relatively new tool on the market. They can affordably help you get more information on an area you’re hunting or fishing in and at the same time capture amazing footage of everything. There’s a lot of debate on ethical uses of them within the...
Comments / 0