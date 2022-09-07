This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO