Phillipsburg, NJ

Hackettstown’s 6th annual Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 23 – Sept. 25

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Ready to kickoff the fall season with Hackettstown’s biggest town-wide event of the year?. Join the Hackettstown Business Improvement District, Czig Meister Brewing Company, Man Skirt Brewing Company, and Bea McNally’s as they host events on Friday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
STROUDSBURG, PA
Phillipsburg, NJ
Washington, NJ
Belvidere, NJ
Blairstown, NJ
Washington State
The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center

Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
BUSHKILL, PA
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Camelback names new marketing executive

Theresa Lutz has been named vice president of marketing at Camelback Resort. Kit Pappas, managing director of the Monroe County resort, said Lutz is a marketing industry expert who brings years of experience to the 560-acre resort. “We are thrilled to have Terri join our team as we strive to...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Jimmy Vivino
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service

Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
NEW HOPE, PA
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
St. Luke’s names Scott R. Wolfe as new CFO

Scott R. Wolfe has been promoted to senior vice president of finance/chief executive financial officer at St. Luke’s University Health Network. Wolfe has served as the interim senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer since January, succeeding Thomas Lichtenwalner. During this time, he continued as president of...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

