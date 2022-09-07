Roots N Blues a month away: Jon Batiste, Wilco, Chaka Khan, Cautious Clay, Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show plus (LISTEN)

A local organization is bringing a brand new music festival to Jefferson City this weekend to raise money for a trio of causes. The Jefferson City West Rotary Club is hosting an inaugural Music Fest this Saturday, September 10, at the Miller Performing Arts Center. Rotary member Tim Haas says seven local musicians or bands will each perform for 15 minutes, and the audience will vote for their favorite act by making donations. Haas says he’s sure he has the three components he needs for a successful event.

