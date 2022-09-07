September 8, 2022 – Ameren Illinois continues to warn its customers about scammers that reach out over the phone asking for money and more. A scam call usually sounds like this – “Hi, this is Bill from Ameren Illinois. I’m calling to let you know that your electric bill is past due. We need payment of 700 dollars immediately or your power or natural gas will be shut off,” or “Our records indicate that the bill is past due. Our serviceman is en route to disconnect you unless you make immediate payment.”

