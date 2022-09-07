Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
California to create first statewide extreme heat ranking and warning system
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 9, California Governor Gavin Newsom a legislation to establish the first-in-the-nation statewide extreme heat wave and warning system. According to a press release, the legislation was the brainchild of Assembly members Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) and Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), and Insurance Commissioner Ricardo...
kyma.com
Southern California’s Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
(CNN) - The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday. Norman Nielsen, 65, told CNN Thursday he and his wife were going to bed when the...
kyma.com
Arizona’s clean water supply will have over $12M in investment
(KYMA, KECY) - Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly were able to secure $12,021,000 to help improve Arizona's clean water supply. Funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law were assigned to Arizona through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water State Revolving Fund program that provides low-cost financing for water quality infrastructure projects.
kyma.com
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
Film industry economic impact in Imperial Valley
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - From big screen movies like "Jumanji" and "La Bamba" to music videos and commercials, directors and producers have gravitated to the "post apocalyptic" setting the Imperial valley has to offer. The valley’s scenic opportunities for film playing a big role in Imperial County’s economy,...
kyma.com
Kari Lakes abortion stance in question by Arizona doctors
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona doctors are begging republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to be clear about her stance on abortion ahead of the general election. They say it’s harmful to Arizona voters to not have an honest viewpoint on abortion from a candidate in the race to run the state of Arizona.
kyma.com
Potential gubernational debate between Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake
(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Clean Elections rejected Hobbs' request proposing two separate interviews. Instead, Clean Elections is giving Hobbs until next Thursday to agree to a debate format that would allow both candidates to participate. If the debate happens, it would take place sometime in October. Keep it tuned to...
kyma.com
U.S. reached 1 million organ transplants
(KYMA, KECY) - Donor Network of Arizona - the state's organ procurement organization - said it credits hospitals, transplant centers and other donation partners in the state and throughout the country for making this possible. The first successful transplant - a kidney donation - was performed in 1954. Now doctors...
RELATED PEOPLE
kyma.com
Monthly report on COVID-19 outcomes based on vaccination status
(KYMA, KECY) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), in July there were unvaccinated individuals ages 5 and older that had 18 times the risk of hospitalization and 47 times the risk of dying than individuals who were caught up with updated COVID-19 vaccines. While unvaccinated individuals...
Comments / 0