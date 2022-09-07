Read full article on original website
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball
Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
4 takeaways from St. Louis Cardinals series split with Nationals
The Cardinals split a four-game set with the Nationals, leaving a feeling that more could have been done. The Cardinals had moments where they looked good, followed by moments of looking terrible. They lost Monday 0-6. The Cardinals won Tuesday 4-1 and Wednesday 6-5. They lost Thursday, 11-6. The Cardinals...
Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race
John Smoltz is a legend, especially in the eyes of Atlanta Braves fans, but the Hall of Famer did not hesitate in saying that the New York Mets are “the team to beat” in the National League during a recent appearance on the FLippin’ Bats Podcast. That is despite the roll the Braves are having […] The post Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
CBS Sports
LOOK: John Daly throws out first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game
John Daly is one of the more polarizing figures in the golf world and has always had a flair for the dramatic. On Wednesday, Daly had a chance to dabble on the diamond as he threw out the first pitch prior to the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Washington Nationals.
Dodgers: Drama with Freddie Freeman’s Agent Finally Resolved
Back in late June, as armchair psychologists masquerading as sportswriters diagnosed Freddie Freeman with all sorts of emotional disorders because he had the audacity to develop strong bonds with the city of Atlanta over the course of 15 years, a new wrinkle emerged in the seemingly endless drama related to Freeman’s abrupt departure from the Braves.
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB・
Cardinals score five in ninth inning, stun Nationals
Tommy Edman’s two-run double capped St. Louis’ five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Cardinals overtook the visiting Washington Nationals for a
How new rules could help and hinder the St. Louis Cardinals
The shift is gone; larger bases and pitch clocks are here. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adapt accordingly. Major League Baseball announced today that it will implement new rules for the 2023 season. The defensive shift will be a thing of the past, as will pitchers taking their sweet time between pitches. Additionally, first, second and third base will be 3 square inches larger. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adjust their philosophies to maximize the value of these changes and mitigate their drawbacks.
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
MLB・
Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues
OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
'Every yard is for him': Litchfield football player honors late dad on the field
LITCHFIELD — A.J. Sypherd is playing football for his Litchfield teammates and coaches, friends and community. But his biggest driving force is the memory of his dad. Sypherd, a junior running back and middle linebacker, lost his dad, Mark Sypherd, to liver cancer on July 31, 2018. Over time, the pain may not be as raw as it once was but it clearly remains.
