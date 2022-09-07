Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Go Bloomington launches event at Showers Plaza
BLOOMINGTON – Tuesday afternoon at Showers Plaza in front of City Hall, residents gathered to learn about and celebrate the launch of Go Bloomington, a program that supports mobility options that are alternatives to single occupancy vehicles with the goals of reducing carbon emissions, calming traffic congestion, and improving parking availability.
Indiana Daily Student
Sustainability Fair in Maxwell Hall to feature environmental groups, live music
IU student and Bloomington environmental groups will collaborate to present the Sustainability Fair at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Maxwell Hall. At the event, a variety of local environmental groups will share information on how to get involved in their organizations, ways to practice sustainability and community resources to connect with environmental advocates. Local bands Chair in the Air, Too Many Cooks and Kickin a Corolla will perform throughout the afternoon.
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
Indiana Daily Student
Black Voices: The Black Alumni Book Fund offers discounted books to students
In 2015, two University of Michigan graduates, after realizing there was no network for Black alumni to connect after graduation, founded ReliveTheBar with the goal of bringing their friends together for homecoming. RTB is a non-profit organization catering to Black students and their success at predominantly white institutions. The organization...
MyWabashValley.com
New venue officially opens in Idle Creek
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
Good News: Good Morning Mama's in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited the breakfast crowd this week at Good Morning Mama’s in Broad Ripple. Besides perhaps a western omelet, Dave was looking for your positive, uplifting stories. Employee Kendra was happy to share. “The good news is that we’re still open,” she said....
Low-income families take risks to keep lights on
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fall brings mild temperatures, which can give families a break from high energy costs. But new research out of Indiana University finds people may take big risks to cut costs when winter heating bills hit. Researchers asked low-income families how they plan to deal with high...
Indiana Daily Student
High School Sports
The ratification of a new contract for the 2010-11 school year by the Monroe County Community School Corporation board and the Monroe County Education Association Teachers Union brought to light that there would be no money for those leading extracurricular activities, causing much commotion among educators, students and community members.
Vigo Co. residents ask to Tox-Away items
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend, September 10, Vigo County Solid Waste Management will help residents get rid of hard-to-dispose items. The organization is holding its Tox-Away Day and accepting items like tires, old appliances and electronics. Documents can also be shredded and VCSWM is now offering glass recycling. The only chemicals being accepted […]
iu.edu
Cigarette smoking more prevalent, harder to quit among rural vs. urban Americans
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A new study by Indiana University researchers found that from 2010 to 2020, a larger proportion of rural Americans smoked cigarettes -- and their odds of quitting smoking were lower -- compared to those living in urban areas. "Cigarette smoking prevalence is higher in rural than urban...
Local News Digital
Bartholomew County Health Department offers drive-thru flu clinic
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Health Department is holding its annual drive-thru flu clinic on October 4, at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It gives community members the chance to get inoculated in preparation for flu season. Quadrivalent shots will be offered for...
Indiana Daily Student
Ed Schwartzman brings New York-style bagels to Bloomington with Gables Bagels
Ed Schwartzman, the owner of BuffaLouie’s in Bloomington, just opened his second business, Gables Bagels. The new bagel store is located at 421 E. Third St. What started out as an idea to bring in extra revenue during the pandemic, is now its own Bloomington store, selling authentic New York bagels.
Inside Indiana Business
Novolex making $10M investment in Jennings County
South Carolina-based Novolex announced Friday it is planning to invest $10 million to expand capacity at its recycling facility in North Vernon. The company, which manufactures packaging products for food and industrial purposes, says the addition of new equipment will also bring more than a dozen jobs to the facility.
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man with terminal cancer kayaking 66 miles to save future cancer patients
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For a Columbus, Indiana man, life, family, and reflection are important more now than ever. Toby Stigdon was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021 when he noticed it hurt to swallow on one side of his throat. Stigdon’s doctor sent him immediately to an ENT.
rejournals.com
Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell
Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
Community Hospital North ending inpatient pediatric, PICU services next month
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Hospital North has revealed plans to close their inpatient pediatric and PICU services next month. The hospital told 13News their partnership with Riley Children's Health has evolved the use of these services. The decision will not impact newborn care, NICU services or pediatric outpatient surgeries. Also,...
Original 'Curly Dog' returns to Edinburgh decades after it was introduced
EDINBURGH, Ind. — This is not a story about a sandwich. This is a story about an Edinburgh family. But since we mentioned the sandwich, let us tell you what goes into making an original Curly Dog. Edinburgh’s famous sandwich is a foot-long, all-beef hot dog, sliced 15 times,...
cbs4indy.com
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call...
