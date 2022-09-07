ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Go Bloomington launches event at Showers Plaza

BLOOMINGTON – Tuesday afternoon at Showers Plaza in front of City Hall, residents gathered to learn about and celebrate the launch of Go Bloomington, a program that supports mobility options that are alternatives to single occupancy vehicles with the goals of reducing carbon emissions, calming traffic congestion, and improving parking availability.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Sustainability Fair in Maxwell Hall to feature environmental groups, live music

IU student and Bloomington environmental groups will collaborate to present the Sustainability Fair at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Maxwell Hall. At the event, a variety of local environmental groups will share information on how to get involved in their organizations, ways to practice sustainability and community resources to connect with environmental advocates. Local bands Chair in the Air, Too Many Cooks and Kickin a Corolla will perform throughout the afternoon.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: The Black Alumni Book Fund offers discounted books to students

In 2015, two University of Michigan graduates, after realizing there was no network for Black alumni to connect after graduation, founded ReliveTheBar with the goal of bringing their friends together for homecoming. RTB is a non-profit organization catering to Black students and their success at predominantly white institutions. The organization...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

New venue officially opens in Idle Creek

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Good News: Good Morning Mama's in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited the breakfast crowd this week at Good Morning Mama’s in Broad Ripple. Besides perhaps a western omelet, Dave was looking for your positive, uplifting stories. Employee Kendra was happy to share. “The good news is that we’re still open,” she said....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Low-income families take risks to keep lights on

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fall brings mild temperatures, which can give families a break from high energy costs. But new research out of Indiana University finds people may take big risks to cut costs when winter heating bills hit. Researchers asked low-income families how they plan to deal with high...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

High School Sports

The ratification of a new contract for the 2010-11 school year by the Monroe County Community School Corporation board and the Monroe County Education Association Teachers Union brought to light that there would be no money for those leading extracurricular activities, causing much commotion among educators, students and community members.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. residents ask to Tox-Away items

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend, September 10, Vigo County Solid Waste Management will help residents get rid of hard-to-dispose items. The organization is holding its Tox-Away Day and accepting items like tires, old appliances and electronics. Documents can also be shredded and VCSWM is now offering glass recycling. The only chemicals being accepted […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Local News Digital

Bartholomew County Health Department offers drive-thru flu clinic

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Health Department is holding its annual drive-thru flu clinic on October 4, at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It gives community members the chance to get inoculated in preparation for flu season. Quadrivalent shots will be offered for...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Inside Indiana Business

Novolex making $10M investment in Jennings County

South Carolina-based Novolex announced Friday it is planning to invest $10 million to expand capacity at its recycling facility in North Vernon. The company, which manufactures packaging products for food and industrial purposes, says the addition of new equipment will also bring more than a dozen jobs to the facility.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell

Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN

