Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs Extreme Heat Warning and Ranking System Bill into Law
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Friday that will create an extreme heat warning and ranking system in California. Assembly Bill 2238, jointly authored by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D-North Hollywood) and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), will create a ranking and advance warning system in conjunction wit the Department of Insurance and the Integrated Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Program (ICARP), a wing of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research (OPR) that focuses on climate change impacts. Such a system will be developed by January 2024 and will also require ICARP to develop a public program around the ranking system and work with local and tribal governments in implementing the system locally, develop guidance in preparing and planning for extreme heat, and recommend adaptation measures.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency Over Mosquito, Fairview Wildfires
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a new state of emergency on Thursday over two wildfires raging in the state: The Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer Counties, as well as the Fairview Fire in Riverside County. As of Friday morning, the Mosquito Fire has grown to 14,250 acres across both...
californiaglobe.com
How Complicated Can Bill Drafting Become?
In reviewing hundreds of the bills that have reached Governor Newsom’s Desk during the 2022 Legislative Session, several measures have complicated and lengthy provisions. One of the difficult areas of drafting amendments includes “double jointing amendments.” These amendments to a bill provide that the amended bill does not override (or “chapter out”) the provisions of another bill, where both bills propose to amend the same code section of law.
californiaglobe.com
Parentheticals in California Statutes
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a parenthetical is “relating to or inserted as a parenthesis.” While we find the use of parentheticals in different forms of writing, are parentheticals used in California law?. The answer is yes, they can be found in California statutes, but the Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaglobe.com
State Praises Residents for Reduced Energy Use Following Emergency Text Message Tuesday
A California Independent System Operator (CAISO) emergency alert email given out at around 5:45 P.M. on Tuesday has been credited in helping avert statewide brownouts later that night according to CAISO and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) data. Many, including Californian agencies, were predicting brownouts to hit...
californiaglobe.com
So Cal Lifeguards Petition US Supreme Court over Scheme Trapping Employees in Union Membership
In May the Globe reported that Orange County California lifeguard Jonathan Savas and 22 colleagues sued the State of California and the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association (CSLEA) labor union for violating their First Amendment right to abstain from forced union membership and compelled financial support. They filed an application...
californiaglobe.com
Do Misspellings Get into California Statutes?
It may be a surprise, but occasionally a bill makes it all the way through the legislative process, and is enacted into law, and thereafter needs to be corrected because of a misspelling. The following is a recent example from a bill amending the Corporations Code:. 423. (a) Shares are...
californiaglobe.com
AB 257 or Reversal: Fast Food Workers Weigh in on the New Fast Food Council Law
Following a tumultuous week for the fast food industry in California, many fast food workers tell the Globe what they really want. The AB 257 law, authored by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Los Angeles), was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. The new law will create a Fast Food Council of 10 members comprised of worker’s delegates, employer’s representatives and state officials and would set minimum wages, working conditions, and set hours for fast food employees in the state, including a hoped for $22 an hour wage.
RELATED PEOPLE
californiaglobe.com
When Do Local and State Elected Officials Take Office?
With the November 8, 2022 statewide general election approaching, a common question is when local and state elected officials take office after their respective elections. Pursuant to Article V, Section 2 of the state Constitution, “the Governor shall … hold office from the Monday after January 1 following the election until a successor qualifies.” The eight other constitutional officers take office on the same day.
californiaglobe.com
Some Interesting Provisions in AB 587 on Social Media Companies
In reading some of the bills headed to Governor Newsom’s Desk after the conclusion of the 2022 Legislative Session, Assembly Bill 587 has two intriguing provisions. AB 587 would add Chapter 22.8 (commencing with Section 22675 to Division 8 of the Business and Professions Code. Essentially, the bill would require a social media company, as defined, to post their terms of service for each social media platform, as defined, owned or operated by the company in a specified manner and with additional specified information, subject to certain exceptions.
californiaglobe.com
After Denying Learning Loss, UTLA Opposes Teaching Days to Catch Kids Up
As the school year begins, California’s schools are in dire shape. According to the most recent statewide Smarter Balanced assessments, more than 60 percent of third graders are reading below their grade level. Across all grade levels, roughly half of all California students fail to meet state standards in English language arts. The scores are worse in math, where two-thirds of all California students aren’t up to grade level.
Comments / 0