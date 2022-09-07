Cleveland releases details of man fatally shot after attacking CMHA police officer on city’s West Side

Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment on city’s East Side; violence suspected
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police believe a man was beaten to death in an apartment on the city’s East Side. Jose A. Lacuer, 57, of Cleveland, was found dead about 11:15 a.m. Thursday inside of an apartment in the King Kennedy North High-Rise located in the 2500 block of East 59th Street, according to police. Lacuer was found with contusions over his body. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority owns the property.
Cleveland police investigating three homicides that took place within 24 hours
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating three homicides that took place throughout the city on Thursday. The first slaying happened at 5:45 a.m. In that instance, Robert Hall Jr., 31, of Euclid crashed his vehicle into a pole after he was shot on West 41st Street and Clark Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street
CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three men were injured in a mid-day shooting outside of a barbershop on the city’s East side. The triple shooting was reported on East 117th Street near Sellers Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday. According to Cleveland police, the victims included:
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
cleveland19.com
Man dead after drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 39-year-old man died Thursday after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Forest Hills neighborhood. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 11900 block of Durant Avenue. Officers said the victim and others were sitting...
12-year-old charged in Cleveland Heights shooting
A 12-year-old is in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
12-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting 14-year-old in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 12-year-old is in custody in connection to Thursday night’s shooting near Cleveland Heights High School. Officers first responded to East Derbyshire Road near Lee Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. The 14-year-old...
Driver threatens to shoot man for not using turn signal: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 7:35 p.m. Aug. 30, a man told police that another driver had threatened to shoot him after a traffic altercation. The other driver was found and admitted that he had threatened the first driver because he did not use a turn signal. The 24-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on...
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
Cleveland police confirm death of 16-year-old boy shot in the head near Rhodes High School
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Monday has died. The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The victim was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead on Thursday. He has since been identified as Andre D. Wells of Cleveland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ideastream.org
CMHA police release video of officer fatally shooting man; Cleveland police investigating
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police released body camera video Wednesday from the officer who fatally shot a man in the early hours of Labor Day morning. The public housing agency made the video public shortly after Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard and Police Chief Wayne Drummond provided a brief update on the shooting. Cleveland police – a separate agency from CMHA police – are investigating the shooting, Howard and Drummond said.
cleveland19.com
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
14-year-old in stable condition after being shot in Cleveland Heights; 12-year-old arrested
CLEVELAND — A juvenile is in stable condition at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach in Cleveland Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a statement from Cleveland Heights...
Man runs from traffic stop but is identified by his father: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A man fled on foot from a traffic stop for speeding around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 31. He was identified as a 25-year-old Mayfield man. When his father was contacted, he said his son had been drinking. The father responded to take possession of the vehicle, which was registered in his...
Man arrested for striking his mother with a lawn chair: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4, police were dispatched to the 17000 block of Kenyon Road, where a 52-year-old Shaker Heights woman reported that her son, a Shaker Heights man, 21, had struck her with a lawn chair. Officers arrested the man for domestic violence. EMS treated the woman for minor...
Teen hospitalized after Cleveland Heights shooting: Officials
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the stomach Thursday evening.
cleveland19.com
Mother of man fatally shot by CMHA police officer hires attorney, responds to release of bodycam footage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours before the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority released footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting, the mother of the man who was shot hired an attorney. Kimberly Roquemore retained Stanley Jackson, who has taken on multiple cases involving use of force by Cleveland-area law enforcement. On...
Man throws bleach into woman’s face: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 5:05 a.m. Sept. 7, police were called to a home on a report of a disturbance involving a man and two women. It was learned that the man had been evicted from his Cleveland Heights home two days earlier and that one of the women had allowed him to store his belongings at her home while he found a new place to live.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2