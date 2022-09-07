Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo City Commission discusses plans for Main Ave. corridor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City commissioners met with city planners as well as consultants to discuss the portion of Main Avenue between University Drive and 25th St S. The plans laid out by the consultants showed designs varying in the number of lanes, as well as how wide sidewalks should be.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo City Commissioner critical of proposed parking ticket ordinance
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo City Commissioner is voicing several criticisms of a proposed city ordinance change focused on enforcement of parking ticket payments. West Fargo City Commissioner Mandy George joined WDAY Midday to voice concerns related to a proposed parking ordinance offered by Police Chief Dennis Otterness on Tuesday. Commissioner George says the proposed ordinance would allow police officers to place a wheel clamp, or "boot" on the vehicle, if the individual has two or more outstanding tickets that are 30 days or more past-due. The boot would also come with a $100 removal fee to take the clamp off the vehicle, a $40 fine, on top of including the outstanding tickets.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan
(Fargo, ND) -- City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is sounding off on several 'major' concerns involving tax payer funding and public safety here in Fargo. Piepkorn joined The Flag's What' on Your Mind program Wednesday to discuss several issues, including proposed changes to the city's healthcare plan for employees and how it could effect you, the taxpayer.
wdayradionow.com
Director speaks on controversy surrounding Fargo Drag Show
(Fargo, ND) -- A local drag show is making it's way to Fargo, with organizers saying the event is suitable for all ages. WDAY Radio spoke with Kyle Anderson, co-owner of Scarlet Vision Productions and director of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" drag show being hosted in the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Nile cases in North Dakota on rise
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota West Nile cases are on the rise. Officials have confirmed eleven human cases, all of which were considered the neuroinvasive type. Cases have popped up in Burleigh, Morton, Mclean, Mercer, Stark, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, and Richland counties. One bird and nearly 20 mosquito pools...
kfgo.com
Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officer Wesley Booth, we salute you!
Officer Wesley Booth grew up in the small town of Pahrump, NV, which is just outside of Las Vegas. In 2010, he graduated from Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, TX. After high school, he attended Norwich University in Vermont where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice in 2014.
fargounderground.com
Review: Moorhead Billiards Rail Bar & Café
With a summer full of road construction, the lack of traffic has impacted many area businesses. Downtown Moorhead is no exception. It seems like every day we hear of another restaurant suffering or even closing. With this in mind, we often try to choose restaurants in impacted areas. However, we...
kvrr.com
Wrigley: Violent crime rising in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says 2022 statistics show a rising crime rate in North Dakota. Wrigley says that’s especially true of violent crime. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that these difficulties present a clear and very real present...
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
August Weather Summary 2022: Near Average Temperatures, Below To Near Average Rainfall
While some saw above average rainfall for the month of August, many fell short as several systems passed north and south of North Dakota and favored more into Minnesota. Portions of northeastern North Dakota, and most of Minnesota saw the higher amounts of rainfall with locations seeing over 150% average rainfall. Fargo's NDAWN Weather station reported 2.66" of rainfall, slightly above average, while the Airport had .16" below average. Just to the east across the river amounts over 4" were reported! See Imagines 5, 6, and 7 for reported rainfall, departure from average, and percentage of average below.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Man identified in second tri level crash from weekend in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the Moorhead man who was involved in a crash at the tri-level interchange here in Fargo Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 68-year-old David Miller crashed into the concrete median barrier separating I-29 and 94. Miller sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Park District employees getting bonus
(Fargo, ND) -- Full-time Fargo Park District employees are getting a bonus. The park board approved a move Tuesday evening to provide a one-time inflationary adjustment in pay for regular, full-time staff. The bonuses will range up to two-thousand dollars. Park Board member Joe Deutsch tells WDAY Radio roughly 120...
newsdakota.com
Raffle Winner Donates To The Barnes County Food Pantry
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – One winner in the El Zagal, Sheyenne Valley Shrine Club Great Grocery Giveaway raffle donated his winning ticket to the Barnes County Food Pantry. Club member Ron Gienger said once other members heard what Tom Wachtel had done, they decided to match the $200...
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement regarding charges that have been filed against Davy Zinke, a former substitute teacher and coach in the school district. In a news release, Johnson told told parents, staff members and students that if...
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
kvrr.com
Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon. Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years. Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to...
fox9.com
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes father and son injured in two-vehicle crash on County Road 6, son airlifted to Fargo
DETROIT LAKES — A father and son from Detroit Lakes were injured on County Road 6 during a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening. On Sept. 7 at 6:28 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving multiple injuries. Randy Robert Hunter, 41, of Detroit Lakes, was...
