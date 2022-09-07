Read full article on original website
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan
(Fargo, ND) -- City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is sounding off on several 'major' concerns involving tax payer funding and public safety here in Fargo. Piepkorn joined The Flag's What' on Your Mind program Wednesday to discuss several issues, including proposed changes to the city's healthcare plan for employees and how it could effect you, the taxpayer.
Director speaks on controversy surrounding Fargo Drag Show
(Fargo, ND) -- A local drag show is making it's way to Fargo, with organizers saying the event is suitable for all ages. WDAY Radio spoke with Kyle Anderson, co-owner of Scarlet Vision Productions and director of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" drag show being hosted in the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot.
West Nile cases in North Dakota on rise
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota West Nile cases are on the rise. Officials have confirmed eleven human cases, all of which were considered the neuroinvasive type. Cases have popped up in Burleigh, Morton, Mclean, Mercer, Stark, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, and Richland counties. One bird and nearly 20 mosquito pools...
North Dakota changing Bird Flu related policies
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota officials are changing bird-flu related policies. The State Board of Animal Health has changed its statewide ban on poultry events in favor of a county-level approach to halting the spread of bird flu. The ban still applies in counties where avian influenza has been confirmed, along with adjoining counties.
South Fargo apartment fire leaves several tenants displaced
(Fargo, ND) -- An Apartment fire in South Fargo has left several tenants displaced. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that crews were called to the Granger Court Apartments in the 900 block of 43rd street south, near West Acres Mall, for reports of flames inside. They found fire on the third floor, spreading into the attic of the building.
Fargo Drag Show director invites all ages to attend "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" event on Saturday
(Fargo, ND) -- All ages are invited to attend a family friendly drag show this weekend. WDAY Radio spoke with Kyle Anderson, co-owner of Scarlet Vision Productions and director of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" drag show being hosted in the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot. The event is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 18 and under, and children ages 5 and under can enter for free.
Two people injured in motorcycle crash on I-94 near Downer exit
(Downer, MN) -- Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on I-94 westbound in Minnesota just before the Downer exit. It happened just after noon Wednesday. Sergeant Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says the rider and the passenger both sustained non-life threatening injuries, when for an unknown reason, the rider lost control of the bike, causing it to leave the highway and crash in a ditch. One of the victims was airlifted from the scene and taken to an area hospital. Grabow says the crash scene was cleared by 1:00.
9-08-22 The Jay Thomas Show
The Jay Thomas Show from Thursday September 8th, 2022. Guests include various Members of the El Zagal Shriners in Fargo, Dean Wysocki, Dr. Scott Jensen and Jared Hendrix plus your phone calls and emails. https://www.elzagal.org/events/
Three detained, one arrested in overnight chase through Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- One person is under arrest, while three others were detained following a possible shooting and chase into Moorhead late Wednesday. The Moorhead Police Department says that at around 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle headed into the city on I-94 traveling unsafely. When the vehicle was found, it was going over 100 mph. After a brief chase, the vehicle turned off at mile marker two and exited at Main Avenue Southeast, where it crashed. The four inside the car then ran on foot.
Update: Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Moorhead store arrested
(Moorhead, MN) -- The man accused of robbing the Bottle Shoppe off 1st Avenue North in Moorhead Tuesday has been caught and arrested. Moorhead Police say Monico Espinoza was the suspect who they say entered the business around 8 p.m. with a handgun and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled on a bicycle.
Infectious Disease Expert: Local Covid transmission is high, but severity is low
(Fargo, ND) -- A local heath expert says Covid-19 transmission in the area is high, but the severity of most cases they are seeing is staying "manageable." Dr. Avish Nagpal is an Infectious Disease Expert Sanford Health. Dr. Napgal joined WDAY Midday to share an update on the current status of Covid-19 and its prevalence in Cass County, saying the majority of cases they are seeing happen to have Covid, but are being admitted to the hospital for other reasons.
9-07-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 2
Big games Missouri State vs UT Martin on Thursday night, preview?. FCS players making impacts in the NFL Week 1? Cordell Volson? Trey Lance? Obvious but Cooper Cupp?. Jace giving James grief from Fantasy Football Draft. Sleepers? Locks? Benchers?. 7:38 - 7:50 - Matt Cullen joins the Fargo Force as...
