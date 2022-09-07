(Downer, MN) -- Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on I-94 westbound in Minnesota just before the Downer exit. It happened just after noon Wednesday. Sergeant Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says the rider and the passenger both sustained non-life threatening injuries, when for an unknown reason, the rider lost control of the bike, causing it to leave the highway and crash in a ditch. One of the victims was airlifted from the scene and taken to an area hospital. Grabow says the crash scene was cleared by 1:00.

DOWNER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO