Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to watch KU game against West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia. Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. […]
Wichita Eagle
KU Jayhawks football vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Prediction, betting line, TV
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia. TV: ESPN+ (Online streaming service, subscription required) Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. The line: West Virginia by 13.5 points as of Thursday night. PREDICTION. Playing a Big 12 Conference game during the second week...
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from Sept. 9
FOX4’s Harold Kuntz, Sean McDowell and PJ Green break down this week’s highlights and scores from Kansas City area football action.
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to know if you’re going to Kansas Speedway this weekend
There are four race events this weekend at Kansas Speedway as well as a concert Sunday by Craig Morgan and a performance by Lee Greenwood.
plattecountylandmark.com
LongHorn shooting for October opening
Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
LJWORLD
New report shows Lawrence, like most cities in the state, ranks below average for racial, ethnic diversity
Somehow, our next-door neighbor Kansas City, Kansas, has become the regional hub for both NASCAR and professional soccer. (You’ve got your next reality TV hit if you combine those two tailgate parties.) But a new national ranking suggests that such diversity may be spot on: Kansas City, Kansas, is the most ethnically diverse city in the region, and the competition isn’t particularly close.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
martincitytelegraph.com
“Let’s save Dallas, Missouri!” – A cry for help from Watt’s Mill businesses
Kansas City Parks and Recreation has agreed to protect the historic millstone at Watt’s Mill after a cook-out fire caused severe damage. The department will install steel posts and a cable fence around the millstone. Signs will also be installed informing the public that fires are not allowed in the park.
lawrencekstimes.com
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday
Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Sandwich chain featuring both subs and cheese steaks to make its return to Lawrence with westside location
If you are on a farm and say you want some Jersey Juice, you may find yourself on the business end of an udder. (A Jersey is a breed of dairy cow, for those of you who don’t hang out at a barn.) But soon, there will be a west Lawrence restaurant where some Juice from Jersey means something altogether different.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Fast-moving front with quick rain (FRI-9/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another wonderful day in the region today as our run of low dew points and warm afternoons continue. Today will be the last pretty hot day for this stretch of weather as a cold front is due to move through tomorrow. That front will alter the temperatures tomorrow into Tuesday morning before we start heating back up again.
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
Kansas City’s Northland booms as more people search for land, cheaper homes
The Northland has boomed in population as homebuyers — largely from the Kansas City area — sought plentiful land and cheaper real estate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas […]
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'
The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
MoDOT says long-term repairs loom for I-435 bridge joint
While the major bridge repairs were done Wednesday afternoon, MoDOT says it will have to revisit that stretch of I-435 in the near future.
Comments / 0