Police say the shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27-year-old mother of two was attacked outside her Northern California apartment.
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Carlos woman who was allegedly beheaded with a sword by her ex-boyfriend was identified by family members on Friday. The woman’s sister and father confirmed the victim’s identity as 27-year-old Karina Castro. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges, according to San Mateo County […]
Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
SAN CARLOS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a man in California after he allegedly beheaded a woman in the middle of a busy street as witnesses looked on. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that they had arrested an adult for murder after witnesses called them about an assault in progress late Thursday morning.
A woman's head was severed with a sword in San Carlos Thursday, authorities with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit. The suspect, who returned to the scene, was arrested in connection with the woman's death, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was later identified as Jose Landaeta Solano.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" No one was hurt, but when the victim tried to file a police report about the scary road rage incident caught on dashcam video, he was unable to do so.
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
DUBLIN, Calif. — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr.,...
Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
Armed man jumps onto Stockton school campus during police search
STOCKTON, Calif. — A south Stockton high school was placed on a hard lockdown Thursday as law enforcement officials searched for a man armed with a gun who had gotten onto the school's campus, authorities confirm. Officials say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eddie Curry, has since been detained.
Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KION-TV) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 confirmed. She was murdered near Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. A man with a sword beheaded the woman. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the adult male suspect was detained and arrested for murder. The woman The post San Carlos woman beheaded by sword in the middle of the street appeared first on KION546.
‘I don’t feel he should continue breathing’: Father of beheaded victim speaks out
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — “I miss her already. My heart is empty without her. She was my best friend. I miss her,” said Martin Castro, the father of Karina Castro who was killed Thursday in San Carlos. Tears began to fall as Martin Castro watched Redwood City firefighters hose down the location where the […]
California sheriff’s deputy surrenders after fatally shooting married couple, authorities say
Authorities say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was taken into custody after police say he fatally shot a married couple in Alameda County, California.Sept. 8, 2022.
Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
Three arrested in connection to Livermore catalytic converter thefts
(KRON) — Three suspect from Stockton were arrested in Livermore on Monday in connection with two catalytic converter thefts that day, according to a social media post from the Livermore Police Department. Officers with Livermore PD responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on North Canyons Parkway. Another officer […]
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Six Injured in Car Accident on Highway 108 in Stanislaus County
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, officials in Stanislaus County reported a serious injury car crash on Highway 108 and Highway 120 between Knights Ferry and Oakdale. The incident was described as a head-on collision that took place on Highway 108/120 near Lancaster Road around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Serious...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
