Alameda County, CA

KRON4 News

Young mother killed in San Carlos beheading ID’d, suspect in custody

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Carlos woman who was allegedly beheaded with a sword by her ex-boyfriend was identified by family members on Friday. The woman’s sister and father confirmed the victim’s identity as 27-year-old Karina Castro. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges, according to San Mateo County […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
RENO, NV
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Man Arrested After Woman's Head Severed With Sword in California: Source

A woman's head was severed with a sword in San Carlos Thursday, authorities with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit. The suspect, who returned to the scene, was arrested in connection with the woman's death, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was later identified as Jose Landaeta Solano.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying

DUBLIN, Calif. — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr.,...
DUBLIN, CA
FOX40

Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Armed man jumps onto Stockton school campus during police search

STOCKTON, Calif. — A south Stockton high school was placed on a hard lockdown Thursday as law enforcement officials searched for a man armed with a gun who had gotten onto the school's campus, authorities confirm. Officials say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eddie Curry, has since been detained.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
VALLEJO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Carlos woman beheaded by sword in the middle of the street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KION-TV) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 confirmed. She was murdered near Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. A man with a sword beheaded the woman. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the adult male suspect was detained and arrested for murder. The woman The post San Carlos woman beheaded by sword in the middle of the street appeared first on KION546.
SAN CARLOS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested in connection to Livermore catalytic converter thefts

(KRON) — Three suspect from Stockton were arrested in Livermore on Monday in connection with two catalytic converter thefts that day, according to a social media post from the Livermore Police Department. Officers with Livermore PD responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on North Canyons Parkway. Another officer […]
LIVERMORE, CA
oregontoday.net

Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Six Injured in Car Accident on Highway 108 in Stanislaus County

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, officials in Stanislaus County reported a serious injury car crash on Highway 108 and Highway 120 between Knights Ferry and Oakdale. The incident was described as a head-on collision that took place on Highway 108/120 near Lancaster Road around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Serious...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA

