Indiana State

indianapublicradio.org

Indiana surpasses 1.9M confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported infections plateau

With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state surpassed 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. New cases appear to be plateauing in Indiana. The state saw steady growth in new cases in April and May, but has hovered at an average of a little more than 2,000 new cases per day for the last six weeks.
WISH-TV

An Update from Mel McMahon, Co-Founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this special episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon gives you a few more details about the changes going on with Local Matters and what’s to come. Thanks for listening!
shelbycountypost.com

Indiana receives federal approval to continue extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue its practice of extending postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid during pregnancy from 60 days to one year. Indiana has been providing this extended coverage since April; today’s federal announcement...
WTHR

HOWEY: How will female Hoosier voters respond to SEA1?

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — On Sept. 15, about five weeks after the male-dominated Indiana General Assembly passed and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed some of the most sweeping abortion restrictions in the nation, SEA1 goes into effect. Some of the reactions have been predictable. The American Civil Liberties Union filed...
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here

Election skepticism and harassment are on the rise across the country, but Indiana officials say they haven’t noted a difference locally. In a national survey of nearly 600 election officials released in March, the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice found that 17% of local officials had personally experienced threats, with over half of yesses reporting […] The post Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WEHT/WTVW

Survey shows how Hoosiers feel about climate change

INDIANA – Yale University recently conducted a study about climate opinions across the country, surveying roughly 30,000 Americans. Yale Climate Opinion Maps (YCOM) used data through fall 2021 based on the public’s opinion about global warming asking questions about impacts, policies, and risks to humans. Yale scientists then developed a geographic and statistical model to […]
WISH-TV

Vincennes man gets federal prison for trafficking meth from California

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Vincennes man will spend over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. Christopher Wrought, 54, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after trafficking methamphetamine from California to Indiana. According to court papers, officers with the Greene County...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHR

Here's why more Hoosiers are retiring early and how they are pulling it off

CARMEL, Ind — The coronavirus pandemic offered a period of reflection for many Hoosiers. After all, what else were we supposed to do while stuck at home?. Casey Marx is the founder and CEO of Crown Haven Wealth Advisors. Marx said the pandemic served as a realization for many people that they can work from home or reduce hours and still be just as productive at work.
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

