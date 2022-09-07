Read full article on original website
Coast News
iPalpiti to leave Encinitas after ‘mistreatment’ by city’s arts administrator
ENCINITAS —The iPalpiti Festival, an international classical music event, is leaving the city of Encinitas and suspending the popular Music by the Sea event due to alleged mistreatment of program organizers and musicians by the city’s staff and newly-appointed arts administrator. Director Laura Schmieder informed city leaders the...
Poway Unified School District forced to send students home early due to AC issues
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday marked the 8th day in a row of the California’s Flex Alert. The state’s grid operator reported the power grid peak demand hit a new all-time record on Tuesday. The alerts have triggered businesses, government buildings and even school districts to close early.
Several rural San Diego school districts closed or to close due to stormy weather
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Due to the high winds and rainfall in San Diego County Friday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced the closure of the Spencer Valley School District at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, no after-school activities will be held in the district Friday. Julian Union...
KPBS
School districts scramble to repair AC as temperatures sizzle
Sweltering temperatures continue to scorch San Diego County, and those without air conditioning are struggling to stay cool. The surge has left several school districts scrambling to install portable AC units and repair units that have broken down at the worst time. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez has more. Sweltering...
KPBS
UCSD breaks ground on trolley-adjacent student housing project
UC San Diego has broken ground on a new student housing project. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says the dorms will house more than 1,300 students. UC San Diego officials broke ground Tuesday on a new campus housing development with beds for more than 1,300 students. The Pepper Canyon West...
San Diego Festival of the Arts cancels annual event
The annual San Diego Festival of the Arts will be canceled this year due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions expected in the area this weekend, organizers said.
chulavistatoday.com
Forbes ranked UC San Diego third best public college in the nation
The University of San Diego ranked third among the nation's public colleges on Forbes 2022 America’s Top College list. UC San Diego is ranked No. 17 out of 500 four-year private and public colleges in the country but maintains its spot as third among the nation’s public universities. The university was one of only five public colleges that secured a position among the top 25 spots on the list.
Officials investigating alleged misconduct involving HS football players
Principal Jaffe says he will host a parent meeting to provide more details, address concerns, and ask questions.
Dozens Of Community Colleges Offer Remedial Classes; Bill To Ban Them Awaits Newsom’s Signature
AB 1705 would prohibit remedial classes except for in very limited circumstances.
KPBS
San Diego leaders tour new homeless shelter in Midway before Monday opening
Up to 150 San Diegans experiencing homelessness will be able to move into the Rosecrans Shelter when it officially opens Monday, following a tour by city and county leaders of the facility Friday. The Lucky Duck Foundation — which donated the use of the shelter structure and covered construction costs...
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
eastcountymagazine.org
ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: METHAMPHETAMINE USE AMONG OLDER ADULTS CONTINUES TO RISE
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Methamphetamine use impacts every part of our society. While often viewed as a misuse disorder that affects younger adults, people over the age of 65 are increasingly using methamphetamine in San Diego County and it has definitely become an issue for the Aging and Independence Services Department, according to officials. The rise in meth use is among both chronic users with a history of drug abuse and new users who have been introduced to meth by caregivers in their home.
KPBS
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
College Area neighbors frustrated with students parking cars on lawns
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in the College Area reached out to CBS 8 about parking issues they say are ruining the neighborhood. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the area and neighbors showed him how cars are being parked in front yards because of crowded driveways and scarce street parking.
kusi.com
SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
KPBS
Who should get the new COVID booster and when?
A new version of the COVID booster has been approved, but getting it is still a challenge. KPBS reporter John Carroll has an update. A call from the Biden Administration Wednesday morning was made for most people to get the new COVID-19 booster. “We expect millions of people to get...
coolsandiegosights.com
Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.
A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
KPBS
San Diego biotech collects baby poop to reveal health of the microbiome
A lab employee at Persephone Biosciences pulled bacteria samples out of a tank in which they’re stored at minus 200 degrees Celsius (minus 328 F). This is infant bacteria, which Persephone CEO Stephanie Culler calls her “company assets.” And where do they come from?. “This is our...
Voiceof San Diego
What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside
For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
