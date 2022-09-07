ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

School districts scramble to repair AC as temperatures sizzle

Sweltering temperatures continue to scorch San Diego County, and those without air conditioning are struggling to stay cool. The surge has left several school districts scrambling to install portable AC units and repair units that have broken down at the worst time. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez has more. Sweltering...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

UCSD breaks ground on trolley-adjacent student housing project

UC San Diego has broken ground on a new student housing project. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says the dorms will house more than 1,300 students. UC San Diego officials broke ground Tuesday on a new campus housing development with beds for more than 1,300 students. The Pepper Canyon West...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Forbes ranked UC San Diego third best public college in the nation

The University of San Diego ranked third among the nation's public colleges on Forbes 2022 America’s Top College list. UC San Diego is ranked No. 17 out of 500 four-year private and public colleges in the country but maintains its spot as third among the nation’s public universities. The university was one of only five public colleges that secured a position among the top 25 spots on the list.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: METHAMPHETAMINE USE AMONG OLDER ADULTS CONTINUES TO RISE

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Methamphetamine use impacts every part of our society. While often viewed as a misuse disorder that affects younger adults, people over the age of 65 are increasingly using methamphetamine in San Diego County and it has definitely become an issue for the Aging and Independence Services Department, according to officials. The rise in meth use is among both chronic users with a history of drug abuse and new users who have been introduced to meth by caregivers in their home.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Who should get the new COVID booster and when?

A new version of the COVID booster has been approved, but getting it is still a challenge. KPBS reporter John Carroll has an update. A call from the Biden Administration Wednesday morning was made for most people to get the new COVID-19 booster. “We expect millions of people to get...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.

A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside

For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
OCEANSIDE, CA

