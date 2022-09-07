Work on the fifth USD 253 Emporia school building as part of the multi-million dollar Building for the Future bond initiative is now underway. District administration, project management and Village Elementary School staff and students all gathered on the playground of Village Thursday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony to note the commencement of renovations. Eric Woltje of McCownGordon Construction says as they near the end of the scheduled projects, it is exciting to see all of the promises made to taxpayers four years ago coming to fruition.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO