KVOE
Repaving work on Emporia’s West Sixth Avenue nearly completed
Barring some late delays, re-paving could well finish by early in the week on parts of West Sixth Avenue. Only the center turn lane remains unpaved after work last week as crews renovate West Sixth between Prairie and Neosho. Permanent striping and other finishing projects are left before everything’s completed. The original timetable has the project ending next month.
KVOE
WIBW
KVOE
Lyon County Commissioners receive parking proposal from local business owners Thursday
Lyon County Commissioners will be mulling over a trio of proposals from a pair of local business owners following their recent action meeting Thursday. The proposals come from Jarom and Melanie Smith owners of Justice Painting and Raise Your Paws in downtown Emporia. The proposals are seeking the use of space owned by the county which currently houses Lyon County Area Transportation (LCAT) buses.
KVOE
Repairs finished, traffic back to relative normal after water line break at Sixth and Prairie
Emporia Public Works crews had to work overtime Wednesday night after a waterline broke. Crews were called to Sixth and Prairie shortly after 5 pm after an 8-inch line failed outside Mr. G’s Express Car Wash. Repairs constricted westbound traffic, shutting down the outside driving lane between Prairie and Sommers Auto Plaza, 2026 West Sixth, for several hours.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission adopts 2023 budget during regular meeting Wednesday
The city of Emporia’s budget for 2023 is now set. Commissioners approved adoption of the 23 budget and five-year budget during their regular action meeting Wednesday morning. The final budget comes with a final mill levy of 43.8 mills an increase of one mill over the previous proposal of 42.8 mills.
KVOE
USD 253 breaks ground on Village Elementary School renovation project Thursday
Work on the fifth USD 253 Emporia school building as part of the multi-million dollar Building for the Future bond initiative is now underway. District administration, project management and Village Elementary School staff and students all gathered on the playground of Village Thursday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony to note the commencement of renovations. Eric Woltje of McCownGordon Construction says as they near the end of the scheduled projects, it is exciting to see all of the promises made to taxpayers four years ago coming to fruition.
WIBW
KVOE
Trial dates set in Chase County shooting
Trial is coming before the end of this year in the case of a Milford man accused of shooting an Emporia man in western Chase County this past spring. Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson set a three-day trial beginning Dec. 13 as part of a hearing this week for 38-year-old Eric McClure. A final pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 5.
KVOE
Lyon County’s COVID stats holding largely steady over past four weeks
COVID-19 numbers continue at somewhat elevated levels in the latest report from Lyon County Public Health. The agency reported 85 cases, down slightly from the 93 announced Aug. 31 but on par with the weekly numbers announced for roughly a month. Deaths remained flat at 125. Lyon County is now...
WIBW
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident
Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
Emporia gazette.com
