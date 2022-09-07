ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Five thoughts on Michigan State’s 2022-23 basketball schedule

EAST LANSING – At long last, we have Michigan State’s full 2022-23 schedule. Now, it’s time to break it down. Here are five takeaways after seeing Michigan State’s schedule in full:. That non-conference. Michigan State’s non-conference schedule was almost entirely revealed before Thursday (except for a...
EAST LANSING, MI
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Akron, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Western defense dominates in win over Pennfield

PARMA – In the Interstate 8 opener for each on Friday, the Western football team thoroughly dominated Pennfield from the start in a 64-0 win. Western’s defense limited Pennfield to 31 yards of total offense in the first half, with 15 of those coming on a drive just before half on which the clock ran out before Pennfield even reached midfield.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching

EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan Lutheran Seminary defeats St. Louis High School in varsity football

Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. St. Louis High School varsity football. Family, friends, and former players of the late Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach Loren Dietrich gather on the field for a halftime celebration in his honor during a game against St. Louis Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
SAGINAW, MI
Person
Mel Tucker
MLive.com

First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory

GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
NOVI, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball releases entire 2022-23 schedule

Coming off the best season in program history, the Wolverines have their road map for this year. The Michigan women’s basketball team released its full nonconference schedule on Wednesday (Sep. 7) in conjunction with the Big Ten releasing its slate. Michigan will play 29 games: 18 Big Ten contests...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Swan Valley little guy stands tall on winner-take-all play vs. Garber

ESSEXVILLE, MI – Being 5-foot-8 rarely gives Tucker Bedford an edge. But it makes him play with one. When the game came down to a single play, Bedford used every inch of his diminutive frame – and every ounce of the defiance that comes with it – to stand tall and clinch Saginaw Swan Valley’s 27-21 victory over Essexville Garber.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

It’s game day, Jackson: Here’s what you need to know heading into Week 3 of high school football

JACKSON -- Week 3 is here for high school football as key matchups abound throughout the Jackson area. In the Interstate 8, league play kicks off this week, with Western and Lumen Christi looking to turn things around after nonconference losses last week and Northwest looking to keep its hot start going. For Lumen Christi, that will be tough as the difficult schedule to open the season continues with a visit from Hastings.
JACKSON, MI
#Western Michigan#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Spartan Confidential#Spartans#The Akron Zips
MLive.com

High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Millington High School hosts Hemlock in football

Millington High School hosts Hemlock High School for varsity football game. Millington High School’s Ian Crump (4) leaps over Hemlock High School’s Aiden Phillips-Davis during a high school foot ball game at Millington High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Get Photo. 3 / 34. Millington High School...
MILLINGTON, MI
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library

Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library. Grand Blanc sophomore Ny'Briah Bedford works on her English homework by the window, taking in natural light inside of Grand Blanc High School's new $1.4 million library, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Grand Blanc. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive.com

STATE OF MICHIGAN 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY DIVISION SAGINAW COUNTY PUBLICATION OF HEARING CASE NO. 22-50633-NA TO: ALYISSA KAY MAIN AND DAVID RUSSEL SCHULZ In the Matter of EMERY KAY SCHULZ MOTHER: ALYISSA KAY MAIN A petition requesting the court to take jurisdiction of the minor(s) named above has been filed with this court. A hearing on the petition will be conducted by the court on 10/07/2022 at 1:30 PM in the 10TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT - FAMILY DIVISION, 3360 HOSPITAL ROAD, SAGINAW, MI 48603, (989) 799-2821 before Hon. Barbara L. Meter. You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that ALYISSA KAY MAIN AND DAVID RUSSEL SCHULZ personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights. You are ORDERED to appear at the hearing on petition(s) of the DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, praying that the Court take jurisdiction of said child(ren) for the reasons set forth therein, and that said child(ren) be made a temporary and/or permanent ward(s) of this court for the purpose of foster care placement. Date: 9/8/2022.
SAGINAW, MI

