MLive.com
Five thoughts on Michigan State’s 2022-23 basketball schedule
EAST LANSING – At long last, we have Michigan State’s full 2022-23 schedule. Now, it’s time to break it down. Here are five takeaways after seeing Michigan State’s schedule in full:. That non-conference. Michigan State’s non-conference schedule was almost entirely revealed before Thursday (except for a...
MLive.com
What Michigan State’s Noah Kim did to earn backup QB spot
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne took every meaningful snap for Michigan State last season. It only took one game this year for that to change.
MLive.com
After breakout debut, Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon plans his next move
EAST LANSING – Jacoby Windmon had just put together the best day for a Michigan State pass rusher in nearly two decades, recording four sacks and a forced fumble in the Spartans’ season-opening win over Western Michigan. What was he thinking as he left the field?. “He said...
MLive.com
Daniel Barker makes instant impact in ‘surreal’ Michigan State debut
EAST LANSING – Daniel Barker already knew what it was like to play at Spartan Stadium. The tight end hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch for the game-winning score with five seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift Illinois to a 37-34 victory at Michigan State in 2019.
MLive.com
Western defense dominates in win over Pennfield
PARMA – In the Interstate 8 opener for each on Friday, the Western football team thoroughly dominated Pennfield from the start in a 64-0 win. Western’s defense limited Pennfield to 31 yards of total offense in the first half, with 15 of those coming on a drive just before half on which the clock ran out before Pennfield even reached midfield.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching
EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
MLive.com
Michigan Lutheran Seminary defeats St. Louis High School in varsity football
Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. St. Louis High School varsity football. Family, friends, and former players of the late Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach Loren Dietrich gather on the field for a halftime celebration in his honor during a game against St. Louis Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
MLive.com
Here are high school football scores from around the Jackson area for Week 3
Jackson hosts Chelsea at home 2022 — JACKSON -- Here are the football scores for Week 3 in the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
MLive.com
First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory
GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball releases entire 2022-23 schedule
Coming off the best season in program history, the Wolverines have their road map for this year. The Michigan women’s basketball team released its full nonconference schedule on Wednesday (Sep. 7) in conjunction with the Big Ten releasing its slate. Michigan will play 29 games: 18 Big Ten contests...
MLive.com
Swan Valley little guy stands tall on winner-take-all play vs. Garber
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Being 5-foot-8 rarely gives Tucker Bedford an edge. But it makes him play with one. When the game came down to a single play, Bedford used every inch of his diminutive frame – and every ounce of the defiance that comes with it – to stand tall and clinch Saginaw Swan Valley’s 27-21 victory over Essexville Garber.
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson: Here’s what you need to know heading into Week 3 of high school football
JACKSON -- Week 3 is here for high school football as key matchups abound throughout the Jackson area. In the Interstate 8, league play kicks off this week, with Western and Lumen Christi looking to turn things around after nonconference losses last week and Northwest looking to keep its hot start going. For Lumen Christi, that will be tough as the difficult schedule to open the season continues with a visit from Hastings.
MLive.com
Picking winners for Week 3 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 3. While the Big 8 and Cascades Conferences kicked off league play a week ago, other area conferences jump into the fray this week, and some schools have huge matchups to get things going.
MLive.com
High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
MLive.com
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall championship fight postponed
FLINT – Claressa Shields has waited 10 years for an opportunity to avenge her only loss in the boxing ring. Now, she’s going to have to wait another month.
MLive.com
Millington High School hosts Hemlock in football
Millington High School hosts Hemlock High School for varsity football game. Millington High School’s Ian Crump (4) leaps over Hemlock High School’s Aiden Phillips-Davis during a high school foot ball game at Millington High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Get Photo. 3 / 34. Millington High School...
MLive.com
Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library
Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library. Grand Blanc sophomore Ny'Briah Bedford works on her English homework by the window, taking in natural light inside of Grand Blanc High School's new $1.4 million library, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Grand Blanc. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo.
MLive.com
