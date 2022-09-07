Read full article on original website
The hotly anticipated Minnesota Vikings Week 1 matchup vs. the rival Green Bay Packers is finally just days away. Expectations are high for Kevin O’Donnell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the crew this season, and the toughest test comes right off the bat. So, what better time to make some bold Vikings Week 1 predictions for their upcoming Vikings, Packers NFC North showdown.
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
After winning 39 regular-season games over the last three seasons, can the Green Bay Packers finally get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl in Year 4 of the Matt LaFleur era? The franchise might only have Aaron Rodgers for one more season; he’s year-to-year on whether or not he wants to keep playing, so every opportunity with No. 12 still under center has heightened importance.
Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
The college football slate is full of intriguing matchups on Saturday, and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has officially joined the ESPN College GameDay crew. Here's the best of what McAfee said.
The Green Bay Packers will open the 2022 regular season on the road against the rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Matt LaFleur’s team, fresh off a third-straight 13-win season, are getting the first shot at the Vikings under the new leadership of coach Kevin O’Connell, who replaced Mike Zimmer after previously working under Sean McVay with the Rams.
As Jalen Hurts enters his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, this team is full of potential. Hurts and the Eagles have been one of the NFL’s more criticized teams in the league. But this could be the season that they put all that behind them. With the new look offense, many have speculated what this team could be capable of. Jalen Hurts bold predictions for week one have steadily come in. And the expectations are high.
The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
The Cincinnati Reds (56-80) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (73-66) Saturday in the second game of a 3-game set at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season...
The Green Bay Packers labeled receiver Allen Lazard as doubtful and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 1 of...
NBA basketball is about to get more interesting as the league appears to move toward an in-season tournament, potentially as early as 2023 according to a report. According to the contemporary framework, as outlined by The Athletic's Shams Charania, all NBA teams would participate in cup games through the month of November.
