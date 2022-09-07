ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Packers

The hotly anticipated Minnesota Vikings Week 1 matchup vs. the rival Green Bay Packers is finally just days away. Expectations are high for Kevin O’Donnell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the crew this season, and the toughest test comes right off the bat. So, what better time to make some bold Vikings Week 1 predictions for their upcoming Vikings, Packers NFC North showdown.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers Wire's 2022 season record and outcome predictions

After winning 39 regular-season games over the last three seasons, can the Green Bay Packers finally get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl in Year 4 of the Matt LaFleur era? The franchise might only have Aaron Rodgers for one more season; he’s year-to-year on whether or not he wants to keep playing, so every opportunity with No. 12 still under center has heightened importance.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture

The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
HoosiersNow

Here's What Pat McAfee Said on College GameDay

The college football slate is full of intriguing matchups on Saturday, and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has officially joined the ESPN College GameDay crew. Here's the best of what McAfee said.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for season opener

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2022 regular season on the road against the rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Matt LaFleur’s team, fresh off a third-straight 13-win season, are getting the first shot at the Vikings under the new leadership of coach Kevin O’Connell, who replaced Mike Zimmer after previously working under Sean McVay with the Rams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts: 3 bold predictions for Eagles QB in season opener vs. Lions

As Jalen Hurts enters his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, this team is full of potential. Hurts and the Eagles have been one of the NFL’s more criticized teams in the league. But this could be the season that they put all that behind them. With the new look offense, many have speculated what this team could be capable of. Jalen Hurts bold predictions for week one have steadily come in. And the expectations are high.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'

The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

