ESPN
Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets players, coaches to all wear No. 21 on Roberto Clemente Day
NEW YORK -- All players and coaches for the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets will wear No. 21 jerseys during their game Sept. 15 to commemorate Roberto Clemente Day, it was announced Thursday. The 2022 season marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's tragic death in a plane crash while...
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they’ve enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob deGrom was even better in Game 2 as the Mets swept a doubleheader from the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Bassitt (13-7) allowed one run in a 5-1 victory in the opener, then deGrom (5-1) gave up just three hits in a 10-0 romp in the nightcap as the Mets pushed back ahead of Atlanta by a half-game in a division race that appears it could go down to the wire. “I said it from day one, it’s going to be a tight race and it should be a tight race,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor, who went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in Game 2.
White Sox blast A’s 14-2, Moncada hits two home runs
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, in its...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Where does Charlie Morton fit in the Braves' postseason rotation?
Charlie Morton is having one of the worst seasons’ of his career. Surrendering more home runs than he ever has. With his consistent struggles, can the Braves trust him to get it together come time for the postseason?
MLB・
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
NBC Sports
Edmundo Sosa steals the show as Phillies beat Marlins again
The Phillies beat the Miami Marlins for a second straight night on Wednesday behind much of the same cast of characters that keyed Tuesday night's win. Edmundo Sosa and Jean Segura, two of the hitting stars from Tuesday night's walk-off victory, drove in all the runs in Wednesday's 4-3 win, and catcher J.T. Realmuto was once again a defensive star, gunning down a would-be base stealer late in a close game and running a country mile to snare a popup in front of the visiting dugout with the game on the line in the ninth.
ESPN
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte listed as day-to-day because of finger fracture
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has a partial non-displaced fracture on his right middle finger and is day-to-day, the team said on Wednesday. Marte took a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller to the middle finger on his right hand on Tuesday. He was out of the lineup for New York's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: OKC Thunder scouts Thompson twins, Nikola Druidic
It looks like the Oklahoma City Thunder are getting at it early to prepare for the 2023 NBA draft. The Thunder — along with the Utah Jazz — sent a scout over to Serbia to watch the Thompson twins — Amen and Ausar — and Nikola Druidic, per Yahoo Sports’ Krysteen Peek.
