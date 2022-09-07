ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they’ve enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob deGrom was even better in Game 2 as the Mets swept a doubleheader from the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Bassitt (13-7) allowed one run in a 5-1 victory in the opener, then deGrom (5-1) gave up just three hits in a 10-0 romp in the nightcap as the Mets pushed back ahead of Atlanta by a half-game in a division race that appears it could go down to the wire. “I said it from day one, it’s going to be a tight race and it should be a tight race,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor, who went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in Game 2.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Queens, NY
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Eduardo Escobar
NBC Sports

Edmundo Sosa steals the show as Phillies beat Marlins again

The Phillies beat the Miami Marlins for a second straight night on Wednesday behind much of the same cast of characters that keyed Tuesday night's win. Edmundo Sosa and Jean Segura, two of the hitting stars from Tuesday night's walk-off victory, drove in all the runs in Wednesday's 4-3 win, and catcher J.T. Realmuto was once again a defensive star, gunning down a would-be base stealer late in a close game and running a country mile to snare a popup in front of the visiting dugout with the game on the line in the ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte listed as day-to-day because of finger fracture

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has a partial non-displaced fracture on his right middle finger and is day-to-day, the team said on Wednesday. Marte took a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller to the middle finger on his right hand on Tuesday. He was out of the lineup for New York's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy