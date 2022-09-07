ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Rainier, MD

No, Mt. Rainier is not erupting

By Erin Robinson
 2 days ago

MT. RAINIER – No, Mt. Rainier is not erupting.

Video of what appeared to be activity at the volcano circulated around Twitter Wednesday morning, but officials say it is nothing to worry about.

The United States Geological Survey’s volcano experts say it is actually pretty normal behavior. A number of USGS volcanologists are on site installing new equipment and confirmed that nothing abnormal is happening.

So, what was it that people were seeing?

It was actually lenticular cloud activity. According to the Weather Underground , these are lens-shaped clouds that normally develop on the downwind side of a mountain. They form when moist air flows over a mountain, creating oscillating waves.

Long story short: Mt. Rainier is an active volcano, but there is nothing to worry about for right now.

