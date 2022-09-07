Take A Bite of the Jersey Shore
Beef Boys
3201 Bridge Ave.
Point Pleasant
732-701-3900
www.beefboyssandwich.com
At Beef Boys, everything (literally everything) is made in-house and sliced fresh! The Beef Boy’s signature Cheesesteak sandwich is only made with fresh prime roasted beef, topped with your choice of cheese sauce and peppers & onions.
Berritazza Cafe
506 Arnold Ave.
Point Pleasant Beach
(732) 206-6334
At Berritazza Cafe, it’s the real deal. REAL açaí from the Amazon rainforest straight to your bowl. Berritazza açaí is NOT like the “others”–Not a sorbet, not packed with sugars, no emulsifiers, no citric acid…just REAL açaí. You can see, taste, and tell the difference right away at Berritazza Cafe.
Klotz’s Kitchen
2247 Bridge Ave.
Point Pleasant
732-714-0633
www.klotzskitchen.com
Come to where the locals eat! Celebrating 13 years, Klotz’s Kitchen in Point Pleasant is an “award winning” luncheonette that offers a delicious traditional menu with amazing blackboard specials. Try the classic eggs “bennys” benedict or their popular Avocado BLT with arugula and over hard egg (#11 on the menu).
VIC’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
60 Main Street, Bradley Beach
732-774-8225
Vicspizza.com
It’s not just their pizza that has made Vic’s a Shore landmark for the past 75 years. Stop in for lunch or dinner and try an entree like their Chicken Parmigiana. Easily one of their best-selling dishes, the chicken cutlet comes breaded and fried, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and served with your choice of pasta or side. Or order it as a sandwich. Open Tuesday thru Sunday, takeout available and online ordering at vicspizza.com
MR. SHRIMP
1608 Hwy. 71, Belmar
732-681-7755
For over 20 years, owner Vincent Petruzziello has been serving quality seafood with a personal touch. Come enjoy one of their specialties like this Seafood Fra Diavolo – shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and calamari simmered in a spicy tomato sauce served over linguini. Mr. Shrimp is BYOB, the market and restaurant are open daily, takeout is available and be sure to ask about their private party room.
MIZUKI HIBACHI ASIAN BISTRO
2007 Highway 25, Wall Township
848-469-8555
Mizuki35.com
Enjoy 23 pieces of buttery fresh fish served with a side of rice and soup or salad. The perfect light meal to end your day.
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach,
Wall, Neptune, Point Pleasant,
Brick, Ocean Township, Howell,
West Long Branch and Lakewood
Jerseymikes.com
There are so many mouth-watering options to choose from when you’re at Jersey Mike’s, including whether you want to go with a sub, a tub or a wrap. The Cancro Special sets up nicely in a tub with the unique combination of provolone, roast beef, and pepperoni.
THIRD AVENUE CHOCOLATES
1118 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake
732-449-7535
Thirdavenuechocolateshoppe.com
Homemade chocolates, specialty candies and summertime ice cream!
Coal House of Sea Girt
2100 Route 35, Sea Girt
732 359 8400
We strive on Fresh Made food prepared upon ordering and glad to accommodate our community!
CHOCOLATE CAROUSEL, DESSERT SHOPPE
2510 Belmar Blvd, Colfax Plaza
732-280-0606
This is your One Stop Sweet Shop. Widely known for our custom cakes in every size, shape and theme! They are as beautiful as they are delicious. Also featuring homemade desserts, pastries, cookies, pies, edible favors and more!
MJ’s RESTAURANT BAR & GRILL
Locations in Bayville, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, Spotswood and Tinton Falls
Try MJs MEAT ON A STICK!
Mr Q`s Grilled Filet, Chicken or Pork Skewers
two meat skewers of either grilled filet, chicken or pork
marinated with Mr. Q`s garlicky sweet Asian sticky BBQ sauce
Chicken or Pork 1$1.99 Filet $13.99
MJ’s RESTAURANT BAR & GRILL
Locations in Bayville, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, Spotswood and Tinton Falls
Enjoy MJs EMPANADAS!
Beef Empanadas $9.99 – two traditional beef empanadas served with a side of warm spiced salsa
Chicken Empanadas $9.99 – two traditional chicken empanadas served with a side of warm spiced salsa
Bay Head cheese shop and bottles too
732-892-7585
91 Bridge Ave., Bay Head, NJ
Bayheadcheeseshopandbottlestoo.com
Gourmet Delights, Quiches, Homemade Soups & Tea
Imported & Domestic Cheeses, Specialty Foods, Homemade Hors d’ oeuvres
Cheese Dips, Cheese Cakes, Cheese Platters
We have wine and other spirits!
Bum Rogers Crabhouse
At Island Beach State Park
2207 SW Central Ave., Seaside
732-830-2770
Bum Rogers delicious fish tacos are served with your choice of fried cod, blackened tuna or shrimp and topped with Spanish slaw and cilantro crema and served with a side of chips and salsa.
The Salty Whale
390 E Main Street, Manasquan NJ 08736
732-592-3344
The Salty Whale offers some of the best Coastal Cuisine down the Shore. Our new Crab and Shrimp BLT Salad is sure to make your mouth water.
Mueller’s Bakery
80 Bridge Ave., Bay Head
732-892-0442
Muellersbakery.com
Since 1890, Mueller’s has been serving fresh, hand-made baked goods with top quality ingredients. They have all of your favorite fall treats for breakfast and dessert, including their perfectly-spiced, custard pumpkin pie with honey! Don’t forget to try one of their famous crumb buns while you’re there!
